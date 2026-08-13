According to Tesla’s online configurator, new custom orders for the base Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive now show estimated delivery in the first quarter of 2027, while the Cybertruck base variant shows a wait time until sometime next year.

Higher-spec versions of the same models generally show shorter windows measured in weeks or a few months.

Inventory vehicles, when available, can arrive faster in some locations.

Tesla delivered 1.6 million vehicles in 2025, implying the company needs to deliver about 800,000 vehicles in the remaining quarter to clock year-over-year growth.

Buyers looking to order the most affordable versions of Tesla’s core vehicles are seeing notably longer delivery timelines on the company’s website this week, hinting at heightened demand.

Extended Waits For Entry-Level Models

According to Tesla’s online configurator, new custom orders for the base Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive now show estimated delivery in the first quarter of 2027. The base Model Y, Rear-Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive, is listed for the fourth quarter. The entry-level Cybertruck Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive carries an estimated arrival sometime in 2027.

Higher-spec versions of the same models generally show shorter windows measured in weeks or a few months. For instance, an interested buyer from Austin can get the premium Cybertruck, called the Cyberbeast, with a starting price of $99,990, as early as August if they place the order now.

Inventory vehicles, when available, can arrive faster in some locations.

Tesla Deliveries This Year

Tesla delivered 480,126 vehicles in the second quarter of 2026, a 25% increase from the same period last year and the company’s strongest second quarter on record. Production, however, only increased 10% year-on-year.

First-half deliveries reached 838,149 vehicles, up 16% from the first half of 2025. Model 3 and Model Y continued to account for the large majority of those numbers, largely owing to their lower price point compared to the company’s other offerings.

Tesla delivered 1.6 million vehicles in 2025, implying the company needs to deliver about 800,000 vehicles in the remaining quarters to clock year-over-year growth, but with fewer offerings. The EV giant recorded delivery declines in both 2024 and 2025 after deliveries touched a peak of about 1.81 million in 2023.

Earlier this year, Tesla completed the final Model S and Model X vehicles at its Fremont factory, ending production of both after more than a decade. The company has redirected that factory space and engineering focus toward other priorities, including the Optimus humanoid robot, autonomy programs, the Cybercab robotaxi and the Tesla Semi.

However, the automotive business continues to account for a lion’s share of the company’s overall revenue in the meantime. In the second quarter, total automotive revenue accounted for $20.5 billion of the company’s total $28.2 billion revenue.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

TSLA stock has fallen 27% year-to-date on weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings, high capital expenditure, and investor doubts on the speed of commercialization in vehicle autonomy and robotics.

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