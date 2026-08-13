Infleqtion’s strong revenue growth and raised 2026 outlook failed to prevent an after-hours drop as an earnings per share (EPS) miss weighed on the stock, while retail investors remained bullish on the quantum story.

Infleqtion reported Q2 revenue of $12.6 million, beating analyst estimates of $10.64 million, but posted a $0.12-per-share loss, wider than the $0.05 loss expected.

Infleqtion raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $43 million from $40 million, above the $41.84 million estimate.

Stocktwits retail sentiment improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish,’ while message volume was ‘high.’

Infleqtion Inc. (INFQ) reported second-quarter revenue of $12.6 million, up 116% year-over-year, and raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to around $43 million, but an EPS miss and widening operating losses weighed on the stock.

INFQ shares were down nearly 7% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after ending the regular session around 4.6% higher.

INFQ Revenue Jumps, But EPS Miss Stings

Infleqtion reported second-quarter revenue of $12.6 million, beating analyst estimates of $10.64 million, according to Fiscal.ai. The neutral-atom quantum computing and sensing company posted a second-quarter loss of $0.12 per share, missing estimates for a loss of $0.05 per share.

Total revenue climbed 116% year-over-year, driven entirely by quantum. Infleqtion said it generated $13.2 million in cash from operations during the second quarter and ended the period with $582 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale securities and no debt.

“Q2 was a record quarter for Infleqtion, and the pace of quantum commercialization is accelerating,” said Matt Kinsella, chief executive officer of Infleqtion. “Governments are putting dates and dollars behind quantum, and we are building applications with customers now as they prepare for the next generation of quantum systems.”

However, Infleqtion’s operating losses tripled year-over-year to $30.6 million, compared with $10 million in the same period in 2025.

INFQ Raises 2026 Revenue Guidance To $43M

Infleqtion raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance from $40 million to $43 million, versus estimates of $41.84 million, according to Fiscal.ai.

The company also said it is currently on track to reach 30 logical qubits this year.

Kinsella said that the company is “on track for 30 logical qubits this year,” and added, “The quantum market is entering an execution phase, and Infleqtion has spent more than a decade preparing for it.”

INFQ Stock: Retail Bets On The Quantum Story

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for INFQ jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘high’ at the time of writing.

One retail trader identified $12.60 as a breakout level that would show the market has digested the GAAP losses. The trader believes such a move would show investors are instead prioritizing Infleqtion’s 116% revenue growth, though they admitted that scenario is “a wish now.”

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Another retail bull appeared unfazed by the EPS miss, pointing to the potential for more government contracts. The trader said revenue growth was more important than the EPS miss, adding that the government needs a quantum company with Infleqtion’s technology. The trader also suggested that “more contracts will develop” and that the government would not let the company fail.

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INFQ stock has lost around 12% year-to-date.

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