Apple is negotiating multiyear licensing deals with media companies to supply current news content to its upgraded Siri voice assistant using a pay-per-use compensation model.

Apple has reached out to news publishers to license current content for its upcoming AI-driven Siri voice assistant rollout.

The proposed agreements feature a variable pay model tied to how often content is used.

Departing from the fixed, guaranteed-fee models common among major AI developers, Apple's pay-as-you-go proposal introduces a new revenue dynamic for digital publishers.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly in discussions with news publishers to secure multiyear licensing agreements that would supply real-time news and information to its AI-powered Siri voice assistant.

The technology giant has approached several media organizations in recent months to gain access to timely content ahead of a major Siri enhancement slated to launch later this year, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Apple stock slipped 0.2% after-hours on Wednesday.

New Framework For AI Content

Unlike typical AI licensing agreements, which generally offer publishers upfront, guaranteed fees for content access, Apple’s proposed structure introduces a variable compensation arrangement.

Under this framework, participating media outlets would receive payouts whenever their content is actively utilized by the virtual assistant. Apple has reportedly discussed an overall budget in the nine-figure range to finance these publisher disbursements.

Apple declined to comment on the discussions.

The push to license live news feeds comes as Apple seeks to strengthen the utility of Siri, which has drawn criticism over the years for limited capabilities. The tech giant recently unveiled a significant overhaul designed to embed artificial intelligence capabilities more deeply into its ecosystem.

Apple previously inked content agreements that granted rights to train its artificial intelligence models, reported WSJ, citing people familiar with those past arrangements. The company also maintains publishing partnerships through its Apple News+ subscription platform launched in 2019, which continues to generate revenue for participating outlets despite some high-profile publisher departures.

Navigating Past Hurdles

Integrating AI and journalism has previously posed challenges for the tech firm. In late 2024, Apple trialed an automated feature to deliver AI-generated news summaries to users. The feature was abruptly shut down after publishing inaccurate headlines, raising concerns among publisher partners.

The latest licensing talks reflect a broader industry push as technology firms seek verified, up-to-date information to power consumer-facing artificial intelligence services.

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