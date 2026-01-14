On Tuesday, the company provided the revenue outlook for 2026 and fourth-quarter (Q4) and fiscal year 2025 revenue projection for BRIUMVI.

The company sees 2025 revenue of $616 million compared to the analysts’ consensus estimate of $606.03 million, according to Fiscal AI data.

BRIUMVI’s U.S. net product revenue expected to reach around $182 million in Q4 and $594 million in 2025.

TG Therapeutics stock rallies 9% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) drew increased attention on Wednesday, with the stock seeing a 195% increase in retail chatter on Stocktwits over the last 24 hours following the company’s ambitious revenue outlook.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Tuesday, the company provided the revenue outlook for 2026 and fourth-quarter (Q4) and fiscal year 2025 revenue projection for BRIUMVI.

What Did Stocktwits Users Say?

TG Therapeutics stock traded over 9% higher in Wednesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

TGTX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 14, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user sounded optimistic about BRIUMVI achieving blockbuster status.

Another bullish user said the company’s ramp-up from Q3 to Q4 was impressive.

Outlook Highlights

TG Therapeutics expects BRIUMVI’s U.S. net product revenue to reach around $182 million in Q4 and $594 million for the full year of 2025. Global revenue for the year is estimated at $616 million compared to the analysts’ consensus estimate of $606.03 million, according to Fiscal AI data.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates total global revenue between $875 million and $900 million for 2026, with U.S. BRIUMVI sales projected at $825 million to $850 million.

BRIUMVI is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets CD20-expressing B-cells, a proven approach for treating autoimmune diseases like relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS). By removing specific sugar molecules, BRIUMVI enhances B-cell depletion at lower doses.

Upcoming Clinical Milestones

The company also teased three major milestones for 2026. TG Therapeutics plans to release pivotal topline data for the ENHANCE trial, which evaluates Day 1 and Day 15 intravenous doses of BRIUMVI, by mid-2026. Preliminary Phase 1 data for azer-cel in Progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) will be shared in the latter half of the year.

Pivotal topline results for subcutaneous BRIUMVI are expected by year-end 2026 or early 2027.

TGTX stock has declined by over 6% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<