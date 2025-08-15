According to a Dow Jones estimate cited by MarketWatch, retail sales growth in July was in line with analyst estimates.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.5% in July, driven by a strong surge in demand for automobiles, data from the Commerce Department showed on Friday.

According to a Dow Jones estimate cited by MarketWatch, the increase in retail sales in July was in line with analyst estimates. Retail sales performance for June was revised upward to 0.9% by the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau.

