The value of retail purchases, before adjusting for inflation, increased 0.6% in August compared to July, according to MarketWatch, which is higher than the Dow Jones estimate of 0.3%.

U.S. retail sales rose higher than expected in August, marking the third consecutive month of gains amid President Donald Trump’s tariffs, leading to an increase in the prices of some products.

