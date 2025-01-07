Retail Impressed With AMD’s CES 2025 Announcements, Expects ‘Strong Rebound’ For Stock In 2025 On Dell Partnership

This will be the first time that Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) will incorporate AMD chips in PCs for business users.

Retail Impressed With AMD’s CES 2025 Announcements, Expects ‘Strong Rebound’ For Stock In 2025 On Dell Partnership
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 9:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 9:03 PM IST

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock rose over 1% in early trading on Tuesday after the company unveiled a suite of new processors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. The processors are targeted at a range of devices, from gaming PCs to handheld consoles.

This comes after the stock closed more than 3% higher in the last trading session.

According to a poll on Stocktwits, more than 60% of retail investors surveyed viewed AMD’s CES 2025 announcements as ‘strong.’ 

amd ces poll.jpg

However, around 16% of respondents were disappointed that the company didn’t launch any new GPUs to help it counter growing competition from Nvidia Corp. (NVDA).

At CES 2025, AMD announced its new Ryzen AI Max, additional Ryzen AI 300, and Ryzen AI 200 central processing units (CPUs) for AI PCs, as well as high-powered chips for gaming desktops, laptops, and handheld gaming systems.

The highlight of AMD’s presentation was its Ryzen AI Max processors, designed for high-performance laptops aimed at gamers and content creators. The chips feature up to 128GB of unified memory and deliver a neural processing unit capable of 50 TOPS (trillions of operations per second). 

Meanwhile, the Ryzen AI 300 and AI 200 series chips target mainstream and enterprise markets with varying levels of AI capabilities.

This will be the first time Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) will incorporate AMD chips in PCs for business users. 

AMD’s foray into AI-focused CPUs comes as the company seeks to recover from a challenging 2024, during which its stock declined by 17%, lagging far behind Nvidia’s 171% surge and Broadcom’s 107% gain. 

Retail investors are hoping that AMD’s stock will recover in 2025.

According to another poll on Stocktwits, more than 70% expect a ‘strong rebound ahead’ for the stock, while only 15% anticipate ‘more downside ahead.’

Screenshot 2025-01-02 at 9.49.27 AM.png

In addition to AI chips, AMD unveiled a range of gaming-focused processors, including the Ryzen 9950X3D and Ryzen Z2 series, tailored for desktops, laptops, and handheld gaming devices. 

The latter category has drawn comparisons to Nintendo’s Switch, offering portable gaming experiences powered by AMD’s technology.

Screenshot 2025-01-07 092321.png

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock surged to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, as chatter also increased to ‘high’ levels. 

Users were most excited about AMD’s new partnership milestone with Dell.

While Dell has used AMD processors in consumer devices, this shift to corporate PCs signals a deepening collaboration between the two companies. 

Commercial PCs are a higher-margin market segment, making this a strategic gain for AMD and a further blow to Intel Corp. (INTC), which has struggled to maintain its dominance in the sector.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Nvidia’s CES 2025 Keynote Sparks Retail Optimism As Stock Climbs Toward Record High

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Uber Stock Shifts To Top Gear On Nvidia Tie-Up, Accelerated Buyback Program: Retail Joins The Ride

Uber Stock Shifts To Top Gear On Nvidia Tie-Up, Accelerated Buyback Program: Retail Joins The Ride

US Steel Stock Jumps After Lawsuit Over Biden’s Nippon Steel Deal Block: Retail Torn Between Business Confidence, National Security

US Steel Stock Jumps After Lawsuit Over Biden’s Nippon Steel Deal Block: Retail Torn Between Business Confidence, National Security

Annovis Bio Stock Among Retail's Top Draws After FDA Nod For Final Phase 3 Alzheimer’s Study Protocol

Annovis Bio Stock Among Retail's Top Draws After FDA Nod For Final Phase 3 Alzheimer’s Study Protocol

Aurora Innovation Stock Post Biggest One-Day Gain In Over 3 Years On Nvidia Self-Driving Tech Partnership: Retail Mood In Top Gear

Aurora Innovation Stock Post Biggest One-Day Gain In Over 3 Years On Nvidia Self-Driving Tech Partnership: Retail Mood In Top Gear

Dell Poised To Extend Gains As Analyst Names Stock Top Hardware Pick For 2025: Retail Cheers New AI PC Offerings

Dell Poised To Extend Gains As Analyst Names Stock Top Hardware Pick For 2025: Retail Cheers New AI PC Offerings

Recent Stories

OnePlus 13 launched: 6 things you should know before buying it gcw

OnePlus 13 launched: 6 things you should know before buying it

Uber Stock Shifts To Top Gear On Nvidia Tie-Up, Accelerated Buyback Program: Retail Joins The Ride

Uber Stock Shifts To Top Gear On Nvidia Tie-Up, Accelerated Buyback Program: Retail Joins The Ride

US Steel Stock Jumps After Lawsuit Over Biden’s Nippon Steel Deal Block: Retail Torn Between Business Confidence, National Security

US Steel Stock Jumps After Lawsuit Over Biden’s Nippon Steel Deal Block: Retail Torn Between Business Confidence, National Security

OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13R launched in India check whats new features price and more gcw

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R launched in India | Check what's new, features, price and more

Annovis Bio Stock Among Retail's Top Draws After FDA Nod For Final Phase 3 Alzheimer’s Study Protocol

Annovis Bio Stock Among Retail's Top Draws After FDA Nod For Final Phase 3 Alzheimer’s Study Protocol

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon