Retail Impressed With AMD’s CES 2025 Announcements, Expects ‘Strong Rebound’ For Stock In 2025 On Dell Partnership

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock rose over 1% in early trading on Tuesday after the company unveiled a suite of new processors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. The processors are targeted at a range of devices, from gaming PCs to handheld consoles.

This comes after the stock closed more than 3% higher in the last trading session.

According to a poll on Stocktwits, more than 60% of retail investors surveyed viewed AMD’s CES 2025 announcements as ‘strong.’

However, around 16% of respondents were disappointed that the company didn’t launch any new GPUs to help it counter growing competition from Nvidia Corp. (NVDA).

At CES 2025, AMD announced its new Ryzen AI Max, additional Ryzen AI 300, and Ryzen AI 200 central processing units (CPUs) for AI PCs, as well as high-powered chips for gaming desktops, laptops, and handheld gaming systems.

The highlight of AMD’s presentation was its Ryzen AI Max processors, designed for high-performance laptops aimed at gamers and content creators. The chips feature up to 128GB of unified memory and deliver a neural processing unit capable of 50 TOPS (trillions of operations per second).

Meanwhile, the Ryzen AI 300 and AI 200 series chips target mainstream and enterprise markets with varying levels of AI capabilities.

This will be the first time Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) will incorporate AMD chips in PCs for business users.

AMD’s foray into AI-focused CPUs comes as the company seeks to recover from a challenging 2024, during which its stock declined by 17%, lagging far behind Nvidia’s 171% surge and Broadcom’s 107% gain.

Retail investors are hoping that AMD’s stock will recover in 2025.

According to another poll on Stocktwits, more than 70% expect a ‘strong rebound ahead’ for the stock, while only 15% anticipate ‘more downside ahead.’

In addition to AI chips, AMD unveiled a range of gaming-focused processors, including the Ryzen 9950X3D and Ryzen Z2 series, tailored for desktops, laptops, and handheld gaming devices.

The latter category has drawn comparisons to Nintendo’s Switch, offering portable gaming experiences powered by AMD’s technology.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock surged to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, as chatter also increased to ‘high’ levels.

Users were most excited about AMD’s new partnership milestone with Dell.

While Dell has used AMD processors in consumer devices, this shift to corporate PCs signals a deepening collaboration between the two companies.

Commercial PCs are a higher-margin market segment, making this a strategic gain for AMD and a further blow to Intel Corp. (INTC), which has struggled to maintain its dominance in the sector.

