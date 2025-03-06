Retail Buzz Around Trump’s Crypto Reserve Plans Overshadows Tax Breaks Ahead of White House Summit

Read Full Article

Retail investors on Stocktwits are closely watching the upcoming White House Crypto Summit on March 7, with most looking for clarity on the Trump administration’s plans for a ‘crypto strategic reserve.’

A Stocktwits poll shows that over 70% of respondents are focused on the proposed reserve, with an even split between whether altcoins will be included and Bitcoin-specific announcements.

Bitcoin’s price rose 1.6% for the day to around $91,000 in U.S. pre-market hours, according to CoinGecko data.

Stocktwits poll reveals what retail investors are most eager to see at the White House Crypto Summit. | Source: Stocktwits

The divide follows President Donald Trump’s recent statement that his January executive order on digital assets would create a stockpile of currencies, including XRP, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) – names that had not previously been announced.

Not all traders are on board with the idea of expanding beyond Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, tax incentives for crypto investments have drawn less interest, with only 23% of traders ranking capital gains tax breaks as their top priority.

The summit is expected to feature more than 25 participants, including members of the Presidential Working Group on Digital Assets, according to a post on X by Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett.

David Sacks, Trump’s AI and crypto czar, is expected to lead the discussions.

As of Wednesday morning, Terrett reported that 11 crypto executives and two White House representatives had confirmed their attendance.

Attendees include Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, and the CEOs of major crypto exchanges, including Coinbase’s (COIN) Brian Armstrong, Robinhood’s (HOOD) Vlad Tenev, and Kraken’s Arjun Sethi.

A separate, invite-only reception is also being planned near the White House for those not invited to the main roundtable, Terrett said, though details remain subject to change.

