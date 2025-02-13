Restaurant Brands International Stock In Focus After Q4 Earnings Beat, Burger King Revamp Plan: Retail Cheers

For 2025, Restaurant Brands said it plans up to $2.48 in dividends per common share and partnership exchangeable unit of RBI LP

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ($QSR), parent of Burger King and Popeyes, were in the spotlight on Wednesday after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings surpassed Wall Street estimates, lifting retail sentiment.

Restaurant Brands’s Q4 earnings per share came in at $0.81, beating consensus estimates of $0.78, while revenues stood at $2.3 billion, surpassing estimates of $2.29 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Its global comparable sales went up 2.5% in the latest quarter, helped by a 4.7% growth in international sales and 2.5% growth at Tim Hortons (Canada), the company said.

For the full year, Burger King International's system-wide sales grew 8.0% and Popeyes International system-wide sales grew 47.5%, and for Q4 Burger King and Popeyes delivered system-wide sales growth of 9.6% and 40.3%, respectively.

"I am proud of our performance this year, reflecting the strong foundations we're building across our businesses and the dedication of our teams and franchisees who are executing the fundamentals of quality, service, and convenience with excellence,” said Josh Kobza,CEO, of Restaurant Brands International . "As we look ahead, we remain focused on thoughtful marketing, operational improvements, and modern image to enhance the guest experience, drive franchisee profitability, and deliver long-term growth for our brands and shareholders."

Restaurant Brands said it plans up to $2.48 in dividends per common share and partnership exchangeable unit of RBI LP for 2025. It declared a dividend of $0.62 per common share and partnership exchangeable unit for the first quarter of 2025.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volumes rose to ‘extremely high’ zone from ‘high.’

QSR sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 12 as of 2:37 am ET

The company also plans to revitalize the Burger King brand over the next three years, in an effort to boost franchisee profitability.

The plan includes investing up to $700 million through year-end 2028, comprised of advertising and digital investments, high-quality remodels and relocations, restaurant technology, kitchen equipment, and building enhancements, the company said.

Restaurant Brands has over 30,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. Its brands include Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs.

Restaurant Brands stock is up 0.26% year-to-date.



