A bipartisan group of U.S. senators reportedly unveiled a bill on Thursday to block the Trump administration from easing rules that restrict China’s access to AI chips, including Nvidia’s H200, for two and a half years.

The bill is known as SAFE CHIPS Act, Reuters reported. It was filed by Republican Senator Pete Ricketts and Democrat Chris Coons and would require the commerce department to deny any license requests for buyers in China, Russia, Iran or North Korea to receive U.S. AI chips more advanced than the ones they currently are allowed to obtain for 30 months, the report said.

Under the bill, the commerce department would further have to inform the Congress on any proposed rule changes a month before they take effect even after 2.5 years, the report said.

The legislation was co-sponsored by Republican Dave McCormick and Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Andy Kim.

Senators Seek To Block Trump, Nvidia

The bill comes as the Trump administration contemplates greenlighting sales of Nvidia's H200 artificial intelligence chips to China, Reuters noted.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as saying that he’s unsure whether China would accept the H200 chips were the U.S. to relax restrictions on sales. Huang was reportedly talking to reporters after a meeting with President Trump on export controls.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

NVDA shares closed up 2% on Thursday and edged up marginally after hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVDA stayed within the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

NVDA stock has gained 37% this year and by about 26% over the past 12 months.

