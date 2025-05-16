With robust Q4 results, a massive offshore loan, and plans to offload its stake in Asian Paints, Reliance Industries is back in the spotlight. Analyst expects a technical breakout to ₹1,540.

Reliance Industries shares rose nearly 2% on Thursday as a wave of positive developments lifted investor sentiment.

The conglomerate secured a $2.9 billion dual-currency offshore loan — marking the largest such fundraising by an Indian company in over a year — boosting confidence in its capital structure and growth roadmap.

According to Bloomberg, the syndicated loan includes a $2.5 billion tranche in U.S. dollars and a 67.7 billion yen tranche (approximately $463 million). This deal not only improves RIL's liquidity position but also marks the largest bank group backing a syndicated loan in Asia this year.

In other news, Reliance is reportedly preparing to offload its 4.9% stake in Asian Paints — a strategic holding acquired in 2008 for ₹500 crore.

SEBI-registered advisor Finversify maintains a constructive outlook on Reliance, especially in the wake of its fourth-quarter earnings. RIL posted revenues of ₹2.88 lakh crore (up 8.8% YoY) and a net profit of ₹19,407 crore (up 2% YoY), surpassing street expectations.

The company’s announcement of a ₹1.7 lakh crore investment focused on refining and green energy underscores its pivot to future-ready sectors and continued resilience amid global market volatility.

From a technical standpoint, Finversify notes that RIL is currently trading above all key short-term and long-term moving averages.

Momentum indicators show a positive crossover, and a decisive breakout above ₹1,445 could propel the stock to ₹1,540.

A stop loss is recommended at ₹1,395 to manage downside risk, they added.

Reliance shares gained 19% year-to-date (YTD).

