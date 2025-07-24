The CERC’s market coupling approval could flatten the power exchange landscape, shaking IEX’s 90% market share.

Shares of the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) have tanked 20% on Thursday, following the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission's (CERC) approval of the rollout of a market coupling mechanism for Indian power exchanges. This move could potentially disrupt its growth and profitability outlook.

Investors are concerned about the company’s long-term competitive positioning, āccording to SEBI-registered analyst Pradeep Carpenter.

IEX was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

What is Market Coupling?

Market coupling refers to the centralization of price discovery and trade matching across all power exchanges through a single entity — the Market Coupling Operator (MCO). This basically means that instead of each exchange setting its own prices, the MCO will collect all the buy and sell bids on each platform and determine a uniform price for each time block. This makes sure everyone gets a fair deal and helps efficient transmission utilization.

Key features of this system include establishing a uniform national price, centralized trade matching, and removing separate price discovery by individual exchanges.

Carpenter highlighted that such a move would in effect remove the core differentiator for platforms like IEX, which is price leadership and liquidity.

Why The Street Is Concerned

IEX holds a dominant 90% market share in the power trading space, and this move is seen as a direct threat to its pricing power, volume dominance, and revenue model, he added.

Taking away the ability to discover prices independently might turn the market into a commodity. This means people would pick trading platforms based on price instead of how easy it is to trade or how well they work, which would put IEX at a disadvantage.

Regulatory Impact On IEX

The implications for IEX are wide-ranging, according to Carpenter.

If all exchanges begin to offer the same market-clearing price, then IEX loses its advantage in price discovery. Second, its revenues, which are primarily driven by trading volumes, are now at risk, as market participants may shift to lower-cost alternatives like Power Exchange India (PXIL). And, increased competition could put pressure on fee structures and margins for IEX.

What Lies Ahead?

The CERC and MCO have yet to share details on the exact implementation timeline and transition framework. Markets await clarity on this, as well as any formal response or legal appeal from IEX to analyse the sentiment going forward.

Carpenter said that with growth visibility under pressure, a near-term valuation reset appears likely for IEX. On the flip side, smaller players like PXIL may benefit from a more level playing field created by uniform pricing and trade access.

IEX shares have declined 11% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<