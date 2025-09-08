The company said that the antibody blockers “significantly reduced” allergy symptoms compared to a placebo in the trials.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) said on Monday that its experimental therapy significantly reduced symptoms of cat and birch allergies in late-stage trials, successfully meeting their key endpoints.

In the trials, patients with moderate to severe cat or birch allergies received direct instillation of either cat dander or birch pollen into the eyes, followed by a single subcutaneous administration of the allergen-blocking antibodies. The antibody blockers “significantly reduced” allergy symptoms compared to placebo, the company said.

