Regencell, GlucoTrack, TC Biopharm, AbbVie, Actinium: 5 Health Care Stocks That Lit Up Retail Discussions Last Week

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (3,500% Jump in Message Volume)

Hong Kong-based Regencell focuses on traditional Chinese medicine for neurocognitive disorders, particularly ADHD and autism. Reports suggest its recent rally was fueled by insider buying, with insiders owning 81% of the company.

However, a Stocktwits poll indicates retail traders remain skeptical, with some flagging it as a potential pump-and-dump risk.

The stock has surged 1,054% this year.

GlucoTrack Inc. (2,800% Jump in Message Volume)

GlucoTrack develops non-invasive glucose monitoring devices. It announced that safety and performance data from its first-in-human trial of a long-term continuous blood glucose monitoring (CBGM) system will be presented at the 2025 ATTD conference.

CEO Paul V. Goode highlighted its potential for real-time glucose monitoring without on-body wearables, calling it a transformative step in diabetes management.

GlucoTrack stock is down over 96% year-to-date (YTD).

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (1,300% Jump in Message Volume)

TC Biopharm received a Nasdaq delisting notice due to its share price falling below $1. Trading will be suspended on Monday, with its American depository shares expected to move to OTC Markets.

The company is also shifting to a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) model, cutting about 50% of its workforce to reduce operational burn by 55%. This is projected to save $2.1 million in 2025 and $4.2 million annually.

The stock is down over 95% YTD.

AbbVie Inc. (700% Jump in Message Volume)

Erste Group upgraded AbbVie to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’, according to The Fly, citing strong sales growth projections through 2029, supported by upcoming product launches. The research firm expects earnings per share (EPS) to rise significantly in 2025, ranging from $12.12 to $12.32.

AbbVie recently agreed to acquire a next-gen obesity drug from Denmark-based Gubra A/S for up to $2.2 billion, boosting sentiment.

The stock is up over 17.5% YTD.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (600% Jump in Message Volume)

Actinium is launching trials for its drug Actimab-A in combination with Merck’s Keytruda and Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo to treat solid tumors. The trials will include head-to-head studies comparing Actimab-A combinations to standalone treatments.

The company also entered a research agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering to expand Actimab-A’s applications.

Actinium stock is up over 22% YTD.

