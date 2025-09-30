The stock rallied after the New York Supreme Court reaffirmed RedHill’s $10 million award in its dispute with Kukbo.

RedHill Biopharma’s stock recorded its best trading session in more than a year on Monday after the New York Supreme Court upheld a $10 million award in the company’s ongoing legal dispute with Kukbo.

Shares of the company jumped 27.2%, to close at $2.34 on Monday, before slipping 7.1% to $2.17 in after-hours trading.

The Court reaffirmed its original summary judgment ruling in favor of RedHill, dismissing Kukbo’s appeal and the entirety of its defense. It ruled that Kukbo breached both the subscription and exclusive license agreements signed with RedHill in 2021 and 2022 and that RedHill had properly fulfilled its obligations, even after Kukbo’s non-payment.

The total award amounts to approximately $10 million, comprising the original judgment of $8.25 million and an additional $1.82 million granted in August 2025 for legal costs and expenses. Both awards carry a 9% ongoing statutory interest accrual. Kukbo retains the right to further appeal the ruling.

In addition to the U.S. court ruling, RedHill also secured a court-ordered seizure of Kukbo’s assets in May 2025 from Korea’s Incheon District Court, freezing those assets following the initial $8.25 million award and preventing their disposal before judgment enforcement. In August, RedHill received an additional $1.82 million for legal expenses.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 9,900% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user stated that short sellers were likely to get squeezed, arguing that RedHill’s market capitalization of approximately $7 million was significantly below the $10 million court award and calling the stock undervalued, with a fair price between $5 and $7.

Another user reported an increase in their position, noting that several potential catalysts could drive the stock higher in the coming months.

RedHill Biopharma’s stock has declined 62.3% so far in 2025.

