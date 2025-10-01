Andrea Bosoni, a marketing strategist, suggested that Reddit is no longer being heavily utilized by ChatGPT for generating answers.

Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) shares drew significant investor attention on Wednesday after the stock tumbled over 9% in the pre-market session and was the top trending equity ticker on Stocktwits.

However, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume improved to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

RDDT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:00 a.m. ET on Sep. 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

