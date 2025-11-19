As part of the contract, Redwire will use the funding to complete the manufacturing of the spacecraft and deliver it to DARPA for the agency’s Otter Very Low Earth Orbit mission.

Redwire Corp. (RDW) on Wednesday announced that it had won a $44 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to advance its Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) mission.

Redwire shares were up nearly 7% pre-market following the announcement. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

