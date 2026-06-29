Fading defense optimism and dilution concerns offset operational gains, while investors await potential Pentagon support for drone manufacturers.

Red Cat shares fell 36% in June as easing geopolitical tensions and investor rotation out of defense stocks erased much of their earlier rally.

At its 2026 annual meeting, Red Cat shareholders re-elected five directors but rejected an advisory vote on executive compensation.

Investor concerns deepened after China's export ban even as the company launched its Hellcat drone.

Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) stock is heading towards its steepest monthly decline in five years during June, as a combination of easing geopolitical tensions, investor portfolio shifts and concerns over shareholder dilution overshadowed the drone maker's recent operational progress.

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The company's shares tumbled 36% during the month after climbing to a all-time high of $18.70 in March on optimism surrounding defense spending and military drone demand. The sell-off stemmed from lower valuations in the defense sector, as easing geopolitical tensions and investor shifts toward other growth opportunities weighed on Red Cat shares.

RCAT Annual Meeting: Executive Pay Rejected

Last week, Red Cat disclosed the outcome of its 2026 annual meeting, where shareholders voted on board appointments, the selection of the company's independent auditor and an advisory resolution on executive compensation.

The company said shareholders approved the election of five directors to serve until the 2027 annual meeting and the appointment of KPMG as its independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2026.

Investors voted against the company’s non-binding proposal on executive pay. Although the vote does not directly change compensation, it may affect future decisions on how executives are paid.

Red Cat stock traded over 3% higher overnight, ahead of Monday.

RCAT Growth Continues Despite Pressure

Market concerns also grew after China banned exports of dual-use products to Red Cat and nine other U.S. defense and technology firms in retaliation for new U.S. restrictions on Chinese companies.

Investors also reacted cautiously after Red Cat established a shelf registration that could provide access to as much as $500 million in future capital in May.

RCAT: What’s The Next Catalyst?

Despite the sell-off, Red Cat expanded its business by launching its Hellcat drone for electronic warfare missions at the Eurosatory defense exhibition and securing a defense-related intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance deployment program in Japan.

Additionally, investors are also looking forward for a boost from the government after a report that the Pentagon is considering loans and equity investments in drone makers to support its goal of fielding 300,000 attack drones by 2027.

What RCAT Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory with 34% decline in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “literally with this crash in the stock, it’s like everyone forgot that the US government is going to be buying equity in the small drone industry!!! I mean, do people seriously have that short of an attention span? We’re literally talking a couple weeks ago! And obviously we can see what that did for USAR and MP market cap wise.”

Another user said, “when the govt bought 10% of intel they announced it. I have to think they would do the same with a drone investment. It would let the world[know] (China and Russia) we aren’t screwing around.”

RCAT stock has gained 17% year-to-date.

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