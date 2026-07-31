The company is investing in safety, AI and retention-focused platform changes.

Roblox reported Q2 revenue of $1.46 billion, up 36% year-on-year, while bookings rose 8%.

Despite an EPS beat, the company warned of slower growth ahead, forecasting lower bookings.

CEO believes stronger retention will drive future growth despite near-term monetization pressure.

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) stock slumped 13% overnight after the gaming platform delivered a weak outlook, signaling slower growth ahead as it invests in safety, artificial intelligence and discovery improvements.

CEO David Baszucki said the company remains focused on long-term expansion, but near-term monetization pressure could weigh on results as strategic changes take effect.

Roblox stock is on track for its biggest one-day drop in two months if the overnight trading price remains unchanged.

Roblox Q2 Performance And Outlook

In Q2, Roblox reported revenue of $1.46 billion, a 36% increase year-on-year, with an 8% rise in bookings. The company posted a loss of $0.26 per share. While revenue missed the $1.59 billion estimate, EPS beat the estimate of a loss of $0.37 per share, as per Fiscal AI data.

The company expects weaker bookings in the upcoming quarter and has shifted away from providing annual forecasts, saying its business performance can fluctuate as major investments roll out.

Roblox expects revenue between $1.41 billion and $1.49 billion, representing slower growth than recent periods. The company also anticipates bookings falling between 14% and 18%, reaching a projected range of $1.58 billion to $1.65 billion.

Roblox CEO David Baszucki Highlights Safety Measures

Speaking in the Q2 earnings call, Roblox CEO David Baszucki said the company continued to expand its user base, engagement levels and cash generation during Q2, although bookings growth came in below the company’s internal expectations.

Baszucki outlined the platform’s progress in improving safety systems and strengthening future growth opportunities. He said that global age verification adoption reached 57%, with adoption rates higher in several early rollout markets. The U.S. and U.K. reached about 70% penetration, while Australia moved closer to 80%.

Roblox has added more age checks and limits on chats so users communicate with people in similar age groups. The company has also changed its game recommendations to highlight experiences that keep players engaged longer instead of focusing only on games that make money quickly.

“On the discovery side, in the last few months, we shared with our community our strategic decision to focus our discovery algorithms directly on measured long-term retention. We have seen this impact monetization primarily in the U.S. under 13 cohort, and this has been exemplified by a lower frequency of impressions with games that emphasize short-term monetization rather than long-term retention.”

Baszucki said he believes stronger engagement and improved retention will create greater value over time.

RBLX Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

A user said, “I agree that this will make a new 52wk low tomorrow and trade under $40. Any initial move up from A/H levels (if given the opportunity) should be sold into before this collapses under $40.”

Another user said, “Damn they want this to go down on purpose uncertainty because of platform changes and what the f***.”

RBLX stock has cratered 39% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<