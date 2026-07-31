Investors responded by aggressively selling the stocks as concerns mounted over their near-term outlook.

Capricor Therapeutics shares plunged after an FDA advisory committee voted against approving its lead drug, Deramiocel.

LKQ shares fell to a six-year low after Q2 earnings missed Street estimates.

Paramount Skydance shares dropped to a 16-year low as a delay in its planned merger with Warner Bros. Discovery until next June hurt sentiment.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR), LKQ Corp. (LKQ), and Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) stocks touched 52-week lows on Thursday as regulatory concerns, operational disruptions, and legal uncertainty each weighed heavily on investors’ sentiment.

Capricor stock plunged 36% and is on track for its worst weekly performance ever. LKQ stock slumped 14%, while PSKY dropped 2%.

Capricor Therapeutics Faces Regulatory Headwinds

Capricor Therapeutics stock suffered the steepest decline, hitting an over two-year low of $2.96 after an FDA advisory committee voted 9-3 against recommending approval of Deramiocel for treating cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Committee members questioned the strength of the clinical evidence and statistical analysis supporting the application.

JonesResearch downgraded CAPR to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ and did not set a price target after FDA’s rejection of Deramiocel. The firm said the downgrade was due to the negative advisory vote, weak results for the drug's main study goals, and the company's ongoing legal dispute with its commercial partner, NS Pharma.

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

LKQ Lowers Outlook After ERP Problems

LKQ stock plunged to a six-year low of $21.17 fell after the company reported second-quarter (Q2) earnings of $0.67 and $3.4 billion in revenue, both of which came in below analysts' expectations of $0.71 and $3.48 billion, respectively, as per Fiscal AI data.

The company said the weak performance was mainly caused by a difficult rollout of a new business software system in Germany. The implementation disrupted operations, reduced profit margins in Europe, and lowered operating cash flow during the first half of the year. LKQ also lowered its full-year earnings guidance to $2.60 to $2.90 from the previous range of $2.90 to $3.20.

Retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

Merger Uncertainty Weighs On Paramount Skydance

Paramount Skydance stock declined to a 16-year low of $7.66 as legal challenges continued to complicate its proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), with the parties agreeing to delay the merger till June next year.

In the U.K., several well-known British actors asked government officials to block the deal because they fear it could lead to job cuts. At the same time, the company received conditional approval for the transaction from European regulators. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

So far this year, CAPR stock has crashed 85%, while LKQ and PSKY stocks have cratered 25% and 41% respectively.

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