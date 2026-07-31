BlackBerry CEO John Giamatteo outlines the company’s software-driven comeback strategy and improving financial outlook.

BlackBerry CEO John Giamatteo said the company’s restructuring has centered on QNX automotive software and secure communications.

He highlighted QNX’s role in powering 275 million vehicles and supporting safety systems.

Giamatteo said BlackBerry’s technology partnerships are helping expand QNX’s presence in automotive and robotics applications.

BlackBerry (BB) stock gained overnight after CEO John Giamatteo pointed to accelerating momentum across the company’s QNX automotive software and secure communications businesses, highlighting the technology’s expanding role in millions of vehicles, robotics platforms and government systems worldwide.

BlackBerry’s New Direction With Automotive Expansion

Speaking on Jim Cramer’s ‘Mad Money’, Giamatteo said BlackBerry has completed a major restructuring effort focused on two core businesses: QNX automotive software and secure communications, and described the divisions as key drivers behind the company’s return to growth.

“Our QNX, which is our safety, secure, embedded software business that power 275 million cars, robotics, medical instrumentation and industrial automation. That business is on fire, and we are seeing tremendous amount of growth.”

The CEO said QNX plays a critical role in vehicle safety systems by helping ensure features such as automated assistance technologies operate reliably. He said automakers across North America, Europe and Asia are increasingly adopting QNX as they build more software-driven vehicles.

BlackBerry stock traded over 2% higher overnight. The stock clocked 8% gains in the regular session, reversing six straight days of losses.

Nvidia, Qualcomm And Arm Partnerships Expand QNX Reach

Giamatteo said BlackBerry has expanded collaboration with major technology suppliers, including Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Intel (INTC) and Arm Holdings. (ARM). He added that these relationships help position QNX as a foundational operating system for automotive and emerging technology applications.

“We just announced a partnership with Nvidia on the Halo safety stack which is powering robotics for all different use cases around the world. They have standardised QNX as the robotics operating system for everything they do with their entire stack.”

Defense Spending Boosts Secure Communications Business

Giamatteo said BlackBerry’s secure communications division has benefited from rising global defense spending. The business provides encrypted voice, video and data solutions, as well as mobile device management and emergency notification services, with large government customers representing 75% of its revenue.

“We are generating more cash now than we have made in the last 5 years. We are 100% up from YTD and we have got a lot of momentum going forward into the next year.”

BlackBerry stock is facing its biggest monthly drop in over fourteen years after a strong rally, as concerns increased following company filings showing CEO John Giamatteo and other executives sold shares this month. However, on Monday, BlackRock reported a 4.4% stake in BlackBerry, signaling continued interest from a major institutional investor.

What Are BB Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory. The stock recorded a 21% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “I must say: Cramer sounded very bullish and even prompted JG to speak about Alloy Kore when it was left out of the QNX business explanation. Very concise, positive and good explanation of the scale and reach of Blackberry's markets and future growth potentials.”

Another user said, “In a year or two, to be telling people you bought BB in the 7s. Oh my.”

BB stock has gained 125% in the last 12 months.

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