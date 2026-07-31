The IDIQ runs through July 29, 2032 and lets selected firms compete for future test, evaluation and training task orders.

Rocket Lab adds the award to a separate $266 million Space Force launch deal and its record-setting 16-hour, 42-minute Victus Haze response.

Redwire enters with $97 million in first-quarter revenue, 58% growth and a $498 million backlog.

Firefly brings Alpha, Eclipse, Blue Ghost and Elytra capabilities with growing national-security exposure.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB), Redwire (RDW), Firefly Aerospace (FLY) and Viasat (VSAT) climbed in overnight trading after being named among companies selected for a $981 million U.S. Space Force contract vehicle covering space and ground-based test, evaluation and training work.

Heading into Friday, RKLB rose 3% overnight, RDW gained 2%, while FLY and VSAT were each up 1%.

Space Force Opens $981M Contract Pool

The National Space Test and Training Complex Innovative Technology and Engineering contract is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract running through July 29, 2032. The $981 million is the overall contract ceiling, not an upfront award to each company, and no funds were obligated at the time of selection. The award gives companies a route to compete for future task orders tied to test ranges, engineering, training systems and related national-security infrastructure.

Alongside Rocket Lab, Redwire Space Missions, Firefly and Viasat, the Space Force also selected Lockheed Martin Space, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris Technologies, Boeing, Sierra Space and York Space Systems, among others. The procurement drew 20 offers.

Defense Momentum Builds Across Space Stocks

Rocket Lab enters the contract pool with a broad launch-and-spacecraft stack spanning Electron, the Haste suborbital vehicle, the developing Neutron rocket and a growing Space Systems business. Its defense momentum has accelerated this year. The company recently landed a separate $266 million Space Force contract for 12 suborbital launches, with options for six more, and its Victus Haze mission set a new tactically responsive benchmark by launching just 16 hours and 42 minutes after notice.

Meanwhile, Redwire reported about $97 million in first-quarter revenue, up 58% year over year, with a backlog of around $498 million. It has also expanded its Pentagon exposure through Edge Autonomy and a position on the separate $1.8 billion Space Systems Command Andromeda IDIQ.

Firefly brings Alpha launch, the developing Eclipse medium-lift vehicle, Blue Ghost lunar systems and Elytra orbital-transfer capabilities, with a growing focus on responsive national-security missions.

On the other hand, Viasat brings established defense communications and satellite infrastructure. Its portfolio spans secure SATCOM, tactical networking, cybersecurity and multi-orbit connectivity across military, aviation and maritime customers. For fiscal 2026, Viasat reported record revenue of about $4.6 billion, adjusted EBITDA near $1.6 billion, new awards of $4.9 billion and backlog of $4.1 billion.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About Space Stocks?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ for RDW, FLY and VSAT, while RKLB was ‘neutral’. Message volume was ‘normal’ for RKLB and RDW, and ‘low’ for FLY and VSAT.

One user said, “$RKLB VERY VERY BULLISH. All I see is that rocket lab is doing great and getting more contracts than ever! I think the all-time high that we got a couple months ago it’s going be a low price compared to what it’s coming in the near future!”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user was bullish on RDW, saying the company scored “yet another IDIQ with a bunch of others.”

View this Stocktwits post

Over the past year, RKLB has gained 39% and VSAT has surged 400%, while RDW and FLY have fallen 40% and 66%, respectively.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<