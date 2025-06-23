Quantum Computing’s $200 million private placement aims to boost cash reserves and fund growth, acquisitions, and operations, with closing expected by June 24, 2025.

Quantum Computing Inc.(QUBT) shares traded over 8% lower on Monday after striking a deal with institutional backers to raise $200 million through a private equity sale.

The company is offering over 14 million shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $14.25 per share, with the transaction expected to close around June 24, 2025.

The new capital is expected to increase the company’s total cash reserves to over $350 million. The company said funds will be directed toward expanding commercial operations, acquiring strategic assets, and supporting working capital needs.

Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is serving as the exclusive placement agent overseeing the transaction.

The securities being sold are not currently registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and will remain restricted until a valid exemption or registration is secured.

For the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year 2025, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11, reversing a loss of $0.08 per share a year ago, and above the consensus estimate of a $0.07 loss, as per Finchat data.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $166.4 million.

Quantum Computing, also known as QCi, develops solutions in photonics and quantum optics, engineered to run at room temperature with minimal power consumption.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Quantum Computing dipped to ‘neutral’ territory from ‘bullish’ the previous day, accompanied by ‘high’ message activity.

QUBT's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10.00 a.m. ET on Jun.23, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user said the stock has moved past the fear of dilution.

Quantum Computing stock has gained over 3% year-to-date and over twenty times in the last 12 months.

