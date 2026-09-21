Qualcomm enters a pivotal product week as investors weigh its smartphone chip roadmap.

Snapdragon Summit is expected to spotlight Qualcomm’s next flagship smartphone processors and on-device AI push.

The chipmaker is broadening beyond handsets with new opportunities across PCs, automotive, IoT and data centers.

QCOM is recovering after a 5.8% drop on Friday, with shares still up 5.5% year to date.

Shares of Qualcomm, Inc. gained 1.2% in premarket trading on Monday, recovering marginally from their worst drop in three months in the previous session.

Qualcomm is heading into a closely watched week as the chipmaker prepares to host its annual Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii, from Sept. 22-24, with investors looking for fresh details on its next generation of processors and its broader push into AI-powered computing.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 In Focus

The three-day event is expected to put Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon platforms at the center of the spotlight, particularly its next flagship smartphone chips.

Qualcomm is widely expected to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and a higher-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, which are expected to power next-generation premium smartphones and other devices.

Reports point to a move toward TSMC’s 2-nanometer manufacturing technology, although Qualcomm has not confirmed all reported specifications ahead of the event.

The announcements matter for Qualcomm because smartphones remain a major part of its business, even as the company attempts to build new growth engines outside handsets.

AI, PCs And More Beyond Smartphones

Qualcomm’s summit is also expected to showcase its broader Snapdragon strategy, including AI-powered PCs, personal AI, gaming and other connected devices. The company has increasingly positioned its Snapdragon platforms around on-device AI.

Qualcomm is simultaneously trying to expand its addressable market through automotive, IoT and data-center opportunities.

QCOM Stock Move, Recent Catalysts

The summit comes after a sharp pullback in Qualcomm shares on Friday. Shares dipped 5.8% without a major trigger, even as the broader semiconductor sector moved higher. Market reports largely attributed the decline to profit-taking after a strong multi-week rally.

Qualcomm reported a strong fiscal third-quarter earnings report in July, with revenue rising 10% to $10.4 billion and non-GAAP EPS climbing 14% to $2.77, both ahead of Wall Street estimates.

A major boost to that diversification push came last week when Qualcomm announced a multi-generational partnership with Amazon to supply customized AI chips and optical connectivity for AWS data centers.

Retail View On QCOM

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for QCOM remained ‘neutral,’ unchanged from last week.

“OnePlus 16 Geekbench listing reveals Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, 16GB RAM, and 11,000+ score,” a trader wrote, referring to the soon-to-be announced Qualcomm processor.

Year to date, QCOM shares are up 5.5%.

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