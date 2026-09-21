CEO of OpenAI, Nvidia, and Microsoft, as well as Apple’s chairman Tim Cook, among others, would attend the state dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump and Xi are set to meet as Washington and Beijing work toward deeper dialogue on artificial intelligence.

Anthropic is reportedly targeting a November IPO, while Altera has confidentially filed to go public in the U.S.

Qualcomm, YouTube and Meta are among the companies set to unveil new products and AI initiatives this week.

The biggest conversation in tech this week is set to unfold far beyond Silicon Valley, as President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping prepare to meet Wednesday in a summit that could reshape the technology industry’s already-fraught U.S.-China landscape.

But Wall Street and the AI world have plenty else to watch: Anthropic’s closely anticipated IPO is moving toward the public markets, while a fresh round of comments from technology leaders is taking ahead of the debate over how quickly — and how cautiously — the AI industry should be allowed to race ahead.

CEO of OpenAI, Nvidia, and Microsoft, as well as Apple’s chairman Tim Cook, among others, would attend the state dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. proposed an AI incident notification mechanism to China, and both sides agreed to set up an AI dialogue ahead of the Trump-Xi summit.

The week has key events from Meta, YouTube, and Qualcomm lined up.

Tech IPO Watch

Anthropic’s IPO, the second most anticipated offering this year after SpaceX’s, is reportedly moved to November, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The shift to a November offering was made before public discourse on AI safety hit a fever pitch last week, some people familiar with the timing told the Journal. Anthropic plans to meet with prospective investors in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Intel- and Silver Lake-backed Altera confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO on Sept. 15. Reuters reported that the company could raise more than $2 billion, potentially making it one of the largest semiconductor IPOs since Arm and Cerebras. Altera designs programmable semiconductor chips (FPGAs).

Tech Events

Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit (Sept. 22–24, Maui): Qualcomm will showcase its next-generation mobile processors and on-device AI capabilities, with announcements expected around the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform and upcoming flagship Android hardware.

Made On YouTube (Sept. 23, New York): YouTube to highlight creator platform updates and monetization features, with announcements expected regarding new AI-driven creator tools and commerce integrations.

Meta Connect (Sept. 23–24, Menlo Park): Meta presents its latest advancements in AI and hardware, with announcements expected around new consumer smart glasses and developer ecosystem updates.

WeAreDevelopers World Congress North America (Sept. 23–25, San Jose): Software engineers and tech leaders gather to discuss modern coding practices, with announcements expected focusing on developer tooling and practical AI implementation frameworks.

Tech Winners And Losers Ahead Of Monday

Nasdaq-100 Gainers Nasdaq-100 Losers Zscaler (up 20%) Charter Communication (down 12%) Strategy (up 17.5%) Constellation Energy (down 10.6%) CrowdStrike (up 15%) Comcast (down 10%)

Last week, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) rose 0.1%, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) gained 1.2%, and the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) rose 2.8%.

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