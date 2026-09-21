An unverified “Wizard” account’s “+++++” status sparked Roaring Kitty comeback speculation.

Traders linked the symbols to recent insider purchases totaling more than $21 million.

Gill’s official X and Reddit accounts remain inactive, leaving the theory unconfirmed.

Stocktwits users speculated that Gill may be preparing to buy or add GME shares.

GameStop Corp. (GME) shares rose nearly 1% overnight heading into Monday as retail traders circulated an unverified theory that Keith Gill, better known as “Roaring Kitty,” had resurfaced through an obscure online account from his pre-GameStop days.

GME stock logged its third consecutive weekly gain and is on track for its best month since April.

Why Five Plus Signs Set Off GME Bulls

Screenshots circulating online purportedly showed a “Mr. Wizard” profile becoming active and changing its mood to “+++++.” Gill’s control of that specific account has not been independently verified, and neither of his established public accounts has confirmed a return. One crypto commentator claimed on X that Gill logged into the old account and entered five plus signs, calling it the moment the GME community had been waiting for.

Traders linked the symbols to GameStop director Larry Cheng’s recent “++++” post after four company insiders bought shares.

CEO Ryan Cohen bought 1 million GME shares for about $20.4 million. Cheng, James Grube, and Alain Attal acquired another 70,255 shares for $1.3 million, bringing the group’s purchases to more than $21 million.

That sequence fueled speculation that “+++++” could signify a fifth buyer, possibly Gill, or signal his intention to add shares. No evidence confirms either interpretation. The crypto user suggested that the TSUKI crypto community had correctly hinted at major events before they happened, including a previous Roaring Kitty comeback and Julian Assange’s release, and that its latest activity might therefore be another sign.

Roaring Kitty’s Official Accounts Remain Silent

The alias itself has a documented connection to Gill. Long before becoming DeepF**kingValue on Reddit and Roaring Kitty on YouTube, Gill was a decorated runner known as “Wizard” on DyeStat, a now-defunct running message board, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Gill was among the ringleaders of The Playground, a rowdy forum for track discussion and banter. Former DyeStat editor Steve Underwood called him “mischievous” but clever and recalled banning him several times.

Brockton High cross country runner Keith Gill warming up at Marciano Stadium in Brockton, MA on Oct. 27, 2003. In 2021, he gained fame for driving up the price of GameStop stock as "The Roaring Kitty." (Photo by Tom Herde/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Gill’s last confirmed Reddit position update came on June 13, 2024, when he disclosed 9 million GME shares. He has not posted another position update in about 27 months. His last confirmed post on @TheRoaringKitty came on Jan. 23, 2025, which is about 20 months ago. However, Solana-token promotions briefly appeared on that verified X account in May 2026 before being deleted. The unusual posts prompted suspicion that the account had been compromised, but Gill never explained the incident.

GME Traders Search For Signs Of Gill

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for GME slipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ levels a week ago amid a 68% decline in message volumes over the same period.

GME sentiment and message volume as of September 21 | Source: Stocktwits

One user suggested Gill “may be signaling a recent buy or his intention to buy” after the alleged mood change. Another user said the profile showed recent activity with no apparent evidence of a compromise, later adding that Roaring Kitty “could show up any day now.” Meanwhile, a third user said traders were buying GME “in anticipation of +++++.”

Earnings And Insider Buying Lift GME

The fresh speculation followed a 7% weekly gain driven by GameStop’s earnings and insider purchases.

Second-quarter (Q2) operating income hit a record $160.2 million, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $174 million. Collectibles sales jumped 57% to $356.3 million, offsetting some concern over total revenue falling to $790.2 million from $972.2 million. GameStop raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook to more than $650 million. It also reported $5.4 billion in cash, securities and digital assets, plus an eBay stake valued at $4.9 billion.

Burry Abandoned GME After eBay Bid

“The Big Short” investor Michael Burry strongly backed Cohen’s strategy earlier this year, saying that GameStop could become an “Instant Berkshire” by closing weak stores, raising inexpensive capital and building a securities portfolio. “What he has done at GameStop in terms of governance, divestiture, and clever accretive dilution through capital raises strikes me as a decent throwback model of [Warren] Buffett,” Burry said.

He called Cohen Buffett’s “spiritual successor” in February, when GME was among his three largest holdings. However, his support broke after Cohen proposed buying eBay for $56 billion. Burry rejected the leverage required and sold his entire GME stake.

“The Instant Berkshire thesis was never compatible with >5x Debt/EBITDA,” he said, adding: “Never confuse debt for creativity.” Burry said he was not “doubting Ryan” as an operator and continued to support GameStop’s collectibles and resale push. But he has not disclosed a new GME position.

GME stock has risen 13% year-to-date.

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