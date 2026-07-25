Qualcomm has notified customers that it will raise chip prices by double-digit percentages starting September 1.

The company stated it has fully exhausted its ability to absorb escalating supplier costs and could not find sufficient alternative vendors.

High demand for AI data center infrastructure is cannibalizing component manufacturing capacity, constraining supply across all tech sectors.

36 analysts have a 12-month price target of $221.23, a near 32% upside from Thursday’s close, as per Koyfin data.

Semiconductor giant Qualcomm Inc., (QCOM) the world’s leading supplier of smartphone processors, has informed clients that it will increase its component prices by double-digit percentages starting late this summer, citing unavoidable cost pressures across its global supply network.

In an official customer communication issued on Friday, viewed by Bloomberg, the San Diego-based technology firm stated that the price increases will apply to all products shipped beginning September this year.

Qualcomm reportedly reached a tipping point after absorbing rising supplier costs for as long as it could and failing to sufficiently reduce expenses by sourcing alternative components from new vendors, Bloomberg reported.

QCOM stock dropped about 2% on Friday and is on track to end its second consecutive week in the red.

AI Boom’s Ripple Effect On Global Supply Chains

Qualcomm’s pricing shift highlights a growing dilemma across the broader technology landscape. A massive surge in capital expenditure toward artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure—particularly massive data center expansions—has added pressure on global chipmaking capacity.

While AI giants devour advanced memory modules and high-end graphics processors, the manufacturing bottleneck has spilled over into standard semiconductor components. Foundries and component manufacturers are reallocating production lines toward lucrative AI hardware, leaving even basic, ubiquitous silicon parts difficult to procure and far more expensive.

Bottlenecks Hit AI Chip Foundries

As one of the largest customers of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's top contract chip manufacturer, Qualcomm sits directly at the epicenter of these foundry constraints.

However, the current strain is not limited solely to advanced processing units. Hardware manufacturers across sectors ranging from smartphone makers and automotive assembly plants to supercomputer vendors are grappling with widespread component shortages.

QCOM Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock gained about 5% over the previous session.

“The move could help protect margins, but customers may push back depending on market conditions and alternatives,” a user said.

QCOM stock has lost about 3% year-to-date.

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