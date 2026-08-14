Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Capricor to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’ and raised its price target to $28 from $3.50, just weeks after the firm slashed its price target to $3.50 from $62.

The firm highlighted Capricor’s plan to amend its biologics license application from the Hope-3 study for Deramiocel.

Capricor reported a second-quarter net loss of $0.70 per share, widening from $25.9 million, wider than Wall Street’s expected loss of $0.58 per share, according to Fiscal.ai.

All pipeline work not related to Deramiocel is also on hold right now, Capricor said.

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) was in the spotlight on Friday, following a major Wall Street boost after the biotech firm reported its second-quarter earnings and outlined a potential path forward despite a negative vote from its advisory committee.

CAPR stock surged 88% in pre-market trading.

Cantor Sees A 278% Potential Upside

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Capricor to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’ and raised its price target to $28 from $3.50, just weeks after the firm slashed its price target to $3.50 from $62 after the adcom outcome.

The firm said the biggest update was Capricor’s plan to amend its biologics license application (BLA) with 24-month open-label extension data from the HOPE-3 study for Deramiocel. According to Cantor, the FDA has expressed openness to reviewing the new information.

The discussions occurred after the advisory committee’s negative vote and could potentially support a narrower indication centered on the study’s primary endpoint.

FDA’s Decision Expected On August 22

Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic condition that causes progressive muscle weakness. The company says its late-stage trial showed the therapy slowed the loss of arm and hand function and offered benefits for heart function.

On July 29, the FDA panel voted 9-3 against whether the available evidence demonstrated Deramiocel’s effectiveness in treating cardiomyopathy associated with DMD. The FDA’s current target action date is Aug. 22.

All Pipeline Work On Hold

Capricor reported a second-quarter net loss of $40.7 million, or $0.70 per share, widening from $25.9 million, or $0.57 per share, a year earlier. The result was also wider than Wall Street’s expected loss of $0.58 per share, according to Fiscal.ai. The company recognized no revenue during the first half of either 2026 or 2025.

Cash, equivalents and marketable securities fell to $237.9 million from $318.1 million at the end of 2025. Capricor believes its available resources can fund operations for at least the next 12 months. All pipeline work not related to Deramiocel is also on hold right now, Capricor said.

Retail Bulls Eye $20

Retail sentiment surrounding CAPR on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

One user expects the stock to climb over $20.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock is down around 72% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<