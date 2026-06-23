Qualcomm is reportedly closing in on a multi-billion-dollar acquisition of artificial intelligence startup Modular as part of an aggressive strategic shift to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in the AI infrastructure market.

Semiconductor giant Qualcomm is in mature discussions to buy AI platform startup Modular Inc. in a deal valued at approximately $4 billion.

The potential deal marks Qualcomm's second massive AI infrastructure play in mere weeks, following separate advanced negotiations to purchase AI chipmaker Tenstorrent for up to $10 billion.

If finalized, the transaction would represent a major financial leap for Modular, which was valued at $1.6 billion during a funding round less than a year ago.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) is in advanced negotiations to acquire artificial intelligence startup Modular Inc., a transaction that would value the software and AI infrastructure firm at roughly $4 billion.

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The deal could be officially announced within the coming weeks, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. However, sources cautioned that discussions remain fluid, no final agreement has been reached, and the talks could still conclude without an acquisition.

A spokesperson for San Diego-based Qualcomm declined to comment on the speculation, and representatives for Modular could not immediately be reached for comment.

However, Qualcomm stock fell nearly 2% on Monday and extended its decline after hours, down 0.5%.

Challenging Nvidia's Dominance

The move to buy Modular underscores a concerted effort by Qualcomm Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon to push the company past its traditional strongholds in smartphone processors and establish it as a formidable challenger to market leader Nvidia Corp.

Modular, founded in Silicon Valley in 2022 by Google veterans Chris Lattner and Tim Davis, was born out of frustration with the fragmented nature of global AI infrastructure. The startup operates a specialized platform designed to help developers seamlessly deploy AI models across various computer architectures without needing to overhaul their codebase.

Should the transaction close at the rumored $4 billion mark, it would represent a massive windfall and valuation jump for Modular. The startup was valued at $1.6 billion during a $250 million funding round just nine months prior.

A $14 Billion Artificial Intelligence Blitz

The pursuit of Modular is part of a broader, rapid transformation of Qualcomm’s silicon and software portfolio. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Qualcomm was also in late-stage talks to buy AI hardware startup Tenstorrent in a massive transaction valued between $8 billion and $10 billion.

If Qualcomm successfully closes both the Tenstorrent and Modular transactions, the company will have committed upwards of $14 billion in a matter of weeks toward building a comprehensive AI data center ecosystem.

The tech and AI industry is currently locked in an intense race to secure specialized talent and cutting-edge software ecosystems capable of developing next-generation artificial intelligence. Several high-profile exits and new hires are being announced, along with a host of takeover and merger deals, in a bid to secure AI talent. For instance, Alphabet’s top AI researchers left the company last week to join rival firms.

QCOM Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes. Retail chatter on QCOM stock jumped 250% from the previous session and about 26% over the past week.

QCOM stock has gained 27.5% year-to-date.

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