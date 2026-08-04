Shares recently jumped 22% after Saudi Prince Alwaleed disclosed a 5% stake; the PIF remains Lucid’s largest shareholder with a 45% position.

Cantor forecasts $346.7 million in revenue, an $886.3 million net loss, and $981 million in cash burn.

Lucid’s recent financing lifted pro forma liquidity to $4.7 billion, which the company says will fund operations “well into next year.”

Investors will look for updated production guidance and new CEO Silvio Napoli’s restructuring strategy.

Lucid Group (LCID) heads into Tuesday’s second-quarter (Q2) earnings report after staging its best month of 2026, but forecasts for a nearly $900 million loss could test a rally fueled by fresh Saudi backing and a strengthened balance sheet.

LCID stock rose 4% on Monday, the month’s first trading session. The shares gained 10% in July, marking their strongest monthly performance since September 2025.

Cantor Sees Just 4% Upside For LCID

Cantor Fitzgerald maintained its ‘Neutral’ rating on LCID and $8 price target, implying a 4% upside from current levels.

Visible Alpha consensus calls for second-quarter revenue of $404.2 million, up 56% from $259.4 million last year. Cantor expects a lower $346.7 million, alongside an $886.3 million net loss, a $703.1 million adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) loss and $981 million in cash burn. The firm projects a negative GAAP gross margin of about 75%.

Lucid delivered 3,953 vehicles, up 19% year over year but below expectations of 4,618. Production rose 24% to 4,774 vehicles. Cantor lowered its 2026 delivery estimate to 22,295 vehicles and cut its revenue forecast to $1.96 billion.

Saudi Backing Fuels LCID Rally

Lucid shares jumped about 22% after a filing last week disclosed that Saudi Prince Alwaleed had acquired an approximately 5% stake. Cantor said that the investment reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for the EV maker. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) remains Lucid’s largest shareholder with a 45% stake. Lucid also has an agreement to supply the Saudi government with 50,000 vehicles, plus an option for another 50,000.

A recent $1.05 billion capital raise included $550 million from a PIF affiliate, $200 million from Uber and a $300 million public offering. Lucid also drew $800 million from a credit facility on July 6. Its pro forma liquidity now stands at roughly $4.7 billion, which Lucid says can fund operations “well into next year.”

New CEO Faces Lucid’s Stability Test

Tuesday’s call will be Silvio Napoli’s first as CEO and Taoufiq Boussaid’s last as CFO. Napoli formally took over on June 1, while Alexander De Bock will succeed Boussaid.

The top shareholder question, backed by 307 votes representing 245,100 shares, asks whether the management can turn Lucid into a “stable company.” Cantor expects Napoli to outline restructuring plans and a path toward profitability. The call also follows take-private and Chapter 11 speculation that Lucid called “completely false.”

Lucid’s Guidance And Midsize Timeline In Focus

Lucid previously targeted 2026 production of 25,000 to 27,000 vehicles but later withdrew the guidance. An updated target is expected Tuesday. Cantor considers Lucid’s sub-$50,000 midsize platform its biggest catalyst. The company is targeting a launch in the second half of 2026, while Cantor expects late 2026 or early 2027, followed by a larger ramp in 2027.

Lucid aims to lower unit costs by up to 70% and expects midsize vehicles to account for 75% of deliveries by 2028. Its Saudi factory is expected to be completed between the fourth quarter of 2026 and first half of 2027. Lucid’s Uber-Nuro robotaxi service is also scheduled to launch in late 2026, while production of at least 25,000 “Midsize Plus” vehicles for Uber is targeted for the second half of 2028.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About LCID?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for LCID slipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ levels a day ago amid a 62% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

LCID sentiment and message volume as of August 3 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$LCID the manipulated news burning the stock down to 2.6 and the Saudi Prince buying tells me there is a reversal signal so he can get in the lows”

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Another user said, “$LCID dilution will happen, most of the voting rights Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment gets they will own them or go bk”

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LCID stock has declined 68% over the past year.

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