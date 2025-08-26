The analyst pointed to stronger Q1 numbers with rising footfalls, record spend-per-head, and reduced debt, but said the stock needs to clear key resistance levels before a sustained comeback can be confirmed.

PVR Inox, once a market favorite that lost nearly half its value since its 2022 peak, is showing early signs of recovery after a weak run driven by poor movie content and the rise of OTT platforms.

SEBI-registered analyst Finkhoz RoboAdvisory stated that fundamentals are improving, with first-quarter revenue up 23% year-over-year at ₹1,469 crore, footfalls climbing 12% to 3.4 crore people, and average ticket prices at ₹254, alongside a record spend-per-head of ₹148.

Net loss narrowed 76% year-on-year to ₹33 crore, while debt was cut to ₹892 crore.

Technical View: Resistance Levels In Focus

The analyst said PVR Inox is caught in a major downtrend from a top of ₹2,200 and the stock is below the 200-day exponential moving average at ₹1,371.

The stock is supported around ₹1,030–1,050 and faces resistance around ₹1,295–1,300 and again around ₹1,370–1,400. The relative strength index is at 56, indicating a neutral setup with early signs of recovery.

The analyst noted the stock has already bounced 20% from lows of ₹920, but said a trend reversal will only be confirmed if it closes above ₹1,370 with volumes.

Recent Developments And Outlook

The company added 20 new screens, taking its total to 1,745, under an asset-light FOCO model. Initiatives such as ₹99 weekday tickets and unlimited popcorn and Pepsi refills have helped bring audiences back.

A stronger content lineup in fiscal 2026, including films like Mission Impossible and WAR 2, also supports optimism.

Valuations are described as attractive at 10x EV/EBITDA compared with the 10-year average of 16x. However, risks include a weak film pipeline or regulatory caps on ticket prices.

“PVR is showing a revival — better movies, rising footfalls, cost control,” the analyst said, while cautioning that the comeback will only be confirmed with a breakout above ₹1,295–1,370. “Until then, this is interval time, not climax.”

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for PVR was ‘neutral’ amid ‘extremely low’ message volume.

PVR’s stock has declined 14.7% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<