Pure Storage Stock Jumps Pre-Market Following Beat-And-Raise Q3, Kioxia Tie-Up: Retail Relishes Outperformance

Pure Storage said it remains focused on driving both near-term results and long-term value creation through disciplined investments and innovation.

Pure Storage Stock Jumps Pre-Market Following Beat-And-Raise Q3, Kioxia Tie-Up: Retail Relishes Outperformance
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 7:02 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 7:02 PM IST

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. ($PSTG) jumped in Wednesday’s premarket session after the advanced data storage technologies and services provider announced its fiscal year 2025 third-quarter results and a partnership with Japan’s Kioxia to develop high-performance, scalable storage infrastructure for hyperscale data centers.

Pure Storage, based in Santa Clara, California, reported third-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50, flat with the year-ago quarter. The bottom line performance exceeded the $0.41 per share consensus estimate.

Revenue climbed about 9% year-over-year (YoY) to $831.07 million versus the $814.9 million consensus estimate. Product revenue, accounting for 55% of the total revenue, edged up 0.32% to $454.74 million, and subscription revenue improved about 22% to $376.34 million.

Among operational metrics, subscription annual recurring revenue rose 22% to $1.6 billion, and remaining performance obligations were up 16% to $2.4 billion. 

Non-GAAP operating margin was 20.1%.

Pure Storage ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.6 billion. 

Commenting on the results, CEO Kevan Krysler said, “Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations on revenue and operating income, demonstrating the sustaining strength of our business models.”

“We remain focused on driving both near-term results and long-term value creation through disciplined investments and innovation that position Pure as the leader in transforming the data storage landscape.”

During the quarter, the company said it will be a certified storage solution for Nvidia DGX SuperPOD by the end of 2024, accelerating enterprise artificial intelligence adoption. 

Pure Storage said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $867 million, and it upped its full-year revenue guidance from $3.1 billion to  $3.15 billion. This compares to the consensus of $855.18 million and $3.13 billion, respectively.

The collaboration announced with Kioxia, a dominant player in flash memory and solid-state devices, envisages combining Pure Storage’s advanced data storage platform with the former’s QLC flash memory. This will help hyperscalers keep pace with growing data demands without sacrificing performance, Pure Storage said.

Analysts were quick to lift their price targets for Pure Storage stock, with upward adjustments ranging from $5 to $15. Piper Sandler upgraded Pure Storage stock from Neutral to Overweight, citing the better-than-expected third-quarter results, underpinned by strong traditional sales. However, the firm said lead metrics struggled.

That said, Piper Sandler said a design win with a top four cloud hyperscaler, representing a $500 million revenue opportunity in 2026, removes risks and creates a catalyst for upside ahead.

pstg-sentiment.png PSTG sentiment and message volume December 4, 2024, premarket as of 8:18 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward Pure Storage stock flipped from ‘bearish’ a day ago to ‘extremely bullish’ (97/100), with the reading marking the highest in over a year. Message volume spiked to ‘extremely high.

In premarket trading as of 8:18 a.m. ET, the stock surged 23.27% to $65.94, having gained over 50% this year. 

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Intel Stock In Focus As Marvell Chief Shoots Down CEO Speculation: Retail Hopes Dampened

Intel Stock In Focus As Marvell Chief Shoots Down CEO Speculation: Retail Hopes Dampened

Eli Lilly Stock Hits 3-Week High, Boosts Retail Mood On Zepbound’s Edge Over Wegovy In Weight-Loss Trial Showdown

Eli Lilly Stock Hits 3-Week High, Boosts Retail Mood On Zepbound’s Edge Over Wegovy In Weight-Loss Trial Showdown

GM Stock Faces More Pressure On $5B Impact Linked To China Business: Retail Hopes Slide

GM Stock Faces More Pressure On $5B Impact Linked To China Business: Retail Hopes Slide

Intuitive Machines Stock Slumps After Space Exploration Company Prices Equity Offering At Discount: Retail Scrambles To Buy Dip

Intuitive Machines Stock Slumps After Space Exploration Company Prices Equity Offering At Discount: Retail Scrambles To Buy Dip

Novavax Stock Rises, Boosts Retail Sentiment On $200M Czech Plant Sale To Novo Nordisk

Novavax Stock Rises, Boosts Retail Sentiment On $200M Czech Plant Sale To Novo Nordisk

Recent Stories

Jhanak Spoiler Alert! Anirudh set to marry Jhanak in upcoming twist NTI

Jhanak Spoiler Alert! Anirudh set to marry Jhanak in upcoming twist

Archana Puran Singh's lavish Madh Island Bungalow : Inside photos NTI

Archana Puran Singh's lavish Madh Island Bungalow : Inside photos

Intel Stock In Focus As Marvell Chief Shoots Down CEO Speculation: Retail Hopes Dampened

Intel Stock In Focus As Marvell Chief Shoots Down CEO Speculation: Retail Hopes Dampened

Eli Lilly Stock Hits 3-Week High, Boosts Retail Mood On Zepbound’s Edge Over Wegovy In Weight-Loss Trial Showdown

Eli Lilly Stock Hits 3-Week High, Boosts Retail Mood On Zepbound’s Edge Over Wegovy In Weight-Loss Trial Showdown

IndiGo ranked among world's worst airlines as global rankings unveiled; Company responds gcw

IndiGo ranked among world's worst airlines as global rankings unveiled; Company responds

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon