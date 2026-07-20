A U.S. district judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery for 14 days, citing significant antitrust concerns.

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín issued a 14-day temporary restraining order, pausing Paramount Skydance Corp.'s $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

A coalition of 12 states sued to halt the transaction, stating that combining two of the "big five" Hollywood studios would harm competition in film distribution and cable programming.

An August 3 hearing will determine whether to extend the hold indefinitely through a preliminary injunction.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Paramount Skydance Corp.'s (PSKY) proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD), preventing the media companies from finalizing the transaction or consolidating their operations.

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín of the Northern District of California granted a motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO) on July 20, ordering the companies to pause all steps toward closing the deal for 14 days. The ruling temporarily disrupts plans by Paramount and Warner Bros. to finalize the transaction as early as July 22.

The court has scheduled a preliminary injunction hearing on August 3 in Oakland to determine whether to extend the freeze indefinitely while the underlying litigation proceeds.

PSKY stock fell about 1.2% at the time of writing, while WBD shares lost 2.5%.

PSKY-WBD Deal: Background And Court Findings

The legal battle stems from an antitrust lawsuit filed on July 13 by a coalition of 12 states—California, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Washington. Bringing the suit under Section 7 of the Clayton Act, the states said that merging two of Hollywood's "big five" studios would severely diminish market competition.

In granting the TRO, Judge Martínez-Olguín concluded that the states raised "serious questions going to the merits" regarding the deal's potential anticompetitive impact.

The merged entity is projected to control 27% of the U.S. market for wide-release theatrical films and would control over 30% of anticipated top-grossing or high-budget theatrical films, the court noted. “A combined market share reaching or exceeding 30% creates a presumption of an antitrust violation,” the court document read.

The court also rejected the defendants' argument that anticipated efficiencies in streaming could offset potential harms in theatrical distribution.

PSKY-WBD Deal: Financial Implications

Under the definitive agreement reached earlier this year on February 27, Paramount agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for $31 per share in cash, valuing the transaction at approximately $110 billion.

The consolidation would merge an extensive portfolio of entertainment assets, including Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures along with broadcast and cable networks like The CBS broadcast network, HBO, Showtime, and over 50 basic cable channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, and BET.

The merger would bring together streaming and television productions like Paramount+, HBO Max, and Discovery+, alongside TV production hubs CBS Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Warner Bros. Television Studios.

PSKY-WBD Deal: What Next?

While the merger agreement gives Paramount until June 4, 2027, to finalize the transaction, the contract stipulates that Paramount must begin paying Warner Bros. a daily fee of $7 million starting September 30 this year, if the transaction remains uncompleted. In court filings, the defendants acknowledged that they would not incur carrying costs for delay prior to late September.

Unless the parties stipulate to an extended schedule, the court set an expedited briefing timeline ahead of the August 3 hearing, with the states' motion for a preliminary injunction due July 23, the defendants' opposition due July 27, and the states' reply due July 30.

PSKY, WBD Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits on PSKY and WBD was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on PSKY stock has soared over 350% from the previous session.

One user expressed bullishness on both PSKY and WBD, citing that having a company to compete with Netflix (NFLX) would be great.

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PSKY stock has lost nearly 35% year-to-date, and WBD fell 10% during the same period.

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