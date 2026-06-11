Propanc Biopharma announced the approval of a share buyback program worth up to $5 million.

The management said the current stock price does not fully reflect the company’s underlying value and long-term potential.

Propanc had implemented a 1-for-25 reverse stock split on May 18.

The biotech firm is currently working on two cancer research programs.

Shares of Propanc Biopharma (PPCB) ripped past 200% on Thursday, clocking their biggest single-day gains since the company implemented a reverse stock split last month, as investors cheered a share repurchase program that authorizes it to buy back up to $5 million of its common stock.

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At the time of writing, the company’s market cap was around $4 million.

The biotech firm said it may repurchase shares from time to time, citing its belief that the current stock price does not fully reflect the company’s underlying value and long-term potential.

“Repurchases will be considered when we believe the market price meaningfully understates intrinsic value and when buybacks compete favorably relative to other uses of capital. We believe we are approaching such a position,” said James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s chief executive officer.

PPCB’s Reverse Stock Split Took Effect On May 18

The latest development comes less than a month after Propanc implemented a 1-for-25 reverse stock split. As a result, the company's outstanding share count was reduced from about 57 million to roughly 2.3 million.

The reverse stock split was implemented to restore compliance with Nasdaq’s $1 minimum bid price requirement and to support growth plans, Nathanielsz said.

What’s In PPCB’s Pipeline?

Propanc Biopharma is working on two cancer research programs. Earlier this year, it partnered with Germany-based FyoniBio to develop and validate a pharmacokinetics assay for its Phase 1b first-in-human study of its lead cancer therapy candidate. The assay will help measure drug levels and activity in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Separately, Propanc entered into a multi-year research collaboration with the Universities of Jaén and Granada in Spain to evaluate an anti-aging compound and conduct additional studies to support the company’s fibrosis- and cancer-related patent applications.

Retail’s Take On PPCB’s Super Rally

Retail sentiment surrounding PPCB on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral,’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user said the stock’s momentum could last for a couple of days and expects support at around $4.

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However, another user called it a “high-risk bet on short-term retail momentum.”

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