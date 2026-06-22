Micron’s recent rollout follows Backpack's tokenized SpaceX launch, which the firm said surpassed 10,000 holders and $350 million in on-chain volume.

Backpack Securities launched tokenized Micron stock on Solana ahead of the chipmaker's earnings report on Wednesday.

Each Micron token is backed 1:1 by a real Micron share, redeemable into brokerage accounts and tradable 24/7 on-chain.

The launch allows investors to trade Micron's AI-driven earnings catalyst beyond traditional market hours and weekends.

Micron Technology’s (MU) stock has been brought on-chain just days ahead of one of the semiconductor industry’s most closely-watched earnings reports, giving investors a way to trade the AI memory giant around the clock.

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Backpack Securities announced on Monday that it has launched $MU, a tokenized version of Micron stock on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, in partnership with Sunrise decentralised finance (DeFi). Micron is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the closing bell.

Source: @Backpack/x

Each MU token is backed 1:1 by a real Micron share held in custody by Backpack Securities, according to Backpack. The tokens are redeemable for the underlying shares and transferable into traditional brokerage accounts, and also remain tradable 24/7 across Solana-based venues.

MU retail sentiment on June 22 as of 12:28 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

This comes as MU stock hit a new high on Monday. MU stock price was trading at $1,191, up over 5% in midday trade. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around MU moved to ‘bearish’ from the ‘neutral’ zone, while chatter around it stayed in the ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Trading Micron Stock Round The Clock

The timing stands out since it offers investors a chance to trade Micron outside of regular market hours.

While MU shares listed on the Nasdaq (NDAQ) are traded during regular and extended trading hours, tokenized $MU can be traded 24/7 on Solana wallets and decentralized exchanges, enabling investors to react to earnings reports overnight, over the weekend, and across time zones.

Micron has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence boom thanks to its role in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips used in AI servers. MU stock has surged over the past year on bets that AI infrastructure spending will remain strong.

The launch also adds another high-profile equity to Solana's growing tokenization ecosystem. SOL’s price was down over 1% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around SOL remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed in the ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Following The SpaceX Playbook

The Micron rollout comes after the tokenized SpaceX (SPCX) initial public offering (IPO) by Backpack and Sunrise earlier this month. The firms said their tokenized SpaceX product attracted more than 10,000 holders and reached $350 million in cumulative on-chain volume within days of launching.

The latest offering is the first tokenized equity on Solana to debut directly ahead of a major earnings catalyst, which could offer a real-world test of whether investors prefer continuous blockchain-based trading to the limited after-hours windows of traditional exchanges.

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