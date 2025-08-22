Powell underscored that while the U.S. economy has shown resilience, downside risks are on the rise.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in his Jackson Hole speech that the current economic conditions in the U.S. “may warrant” careful interest rate cuts from the central bank.

