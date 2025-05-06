Polycab India shares gained 2% amid broader market weakness on Tuesday after the electrical equipment company delivered a strong performance in the fourth quarter, with its net profit rising 33% year-on-year to ₹727 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 25% to ₹6,985 crore, driven by strong growth across all business segments.

The wires and cables division — Polycab’s core segment — posted a 22% year-on-year revenue increase.

Meanwhile, the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) business grew by 33%, and the EPC segment led with a sharp 47% jump.

Operating margins also saw healthy expansion, with EBITDA rising nearly 35% to ₹1,025.7 crore and margin improving 110 basis points to 14.7%.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹35 per equity share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval.

SEBI-registered analyst Prabhat Mittal notes that following its quarterly results, Polycab India broke through all significant resistance levels and reached a high of ₹6,077.

Mittal points out that Polycab formed a double bottom at ₹4,560 and has since been making higher highs, indicating a positive short-term trend.

The stock is currently trading above both its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, and the MACD (12,26) is providing a buy signal, further supporting the bullish outlook.

Given these technical factors, Mittal suggests that traders consider buying Polycab near the ₹5,750–₹5,700 range, with a strict stop loss at ₹5,500 and a target of ₹6,200–₹6,400.

Meanwhile, Financial Independence advises keeping Polycab on the radar if it holds above ₹6,035.

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment on Polycab remains ‘bullish.’

Polycab India sentiment and message volume on May 6 as of 3:00 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Polycab shares have fallen 19% year-to-date (YTD).

