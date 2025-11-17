The stock slumped by over 15% last week, the biggest drop over a 5-day period, since the final week of July.

Plug Power (PLUG) stock recorded the steepest weekly decline in over three months, after the firm took a strategic shift to suspend activities related to a Department of Energy loan amid continued focus on data centers.

The stock slumped by over 15% last week, the biggest drop over a 5-day period, since the final week of July.

What Happened To The DOE Loan?

The Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office agreed to give a $1.66 billion loan to Plug Power for the construction of multiple hydrogen facilities across the United States during the last few days of the Biden administration. However, clean energy projects have taken a hit in the U.S. as President Donald Trump paused all funding activities and ordered a review.

"Our decision to temporarily suspend activities related to the DOE loan could adversely affect our access to low-cost capital, delay project execution, and expose us to potential termination or modification of the DOE loan guarantee," the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Focus Shifts To Shoring Up Balance Sheet

Plug said last week that it expects to generate more than $275 million in liquidity improvements through a combination of asset monetization, the release of restricted cash, and reduced maintenance expenses.

The company signed a non-binding letter of intent to monetize its electricity rights in New York and at one other location, and to collaborate with a U.S. data center developer. “The project developer is actively expanding its data center platforms across the country, and Plug will work with them to explore providing auxiliary and back-up power solutions utilizing Plug’s advanced fuel cell technology,” the firm said.

Plug expects to tap into the booming demand for AI hyperscalers such as Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet’s Google, which are pouring billions into infrastructure. “After years of constructing its infrastructure—and unfortunately putting the cart before the horse—it appears Plug Power has entered harvest mode,” Cannacord analysts wrote.

Plug, which is still a loss-making firm, ended the quarter with $166 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30. Since then, it has also raised over $370 million through the exercise of existing investor warrants.

What Are Stocktwits Users Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Plug was in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

Some users intended to buy more of the shares as the stock edged lower.

“Think nuclear power doesn’t compete with Plug. Nuclear produces electricity; Plug produces electrolyzers, hydrogen plants, and fuel-cell systems. Even in Europe, with around 180 nuclear reactors currently, governments are still committing billions of euros to green hydrogen infrastructure. That means a nuclear build-out and hydrogen investment run in parallel, not at the expense of each other,” another trader said.

Plug Power stock has gained 2.5% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.