Rocket Lab will develop advanced “Flatellites” equipped with space-based sensors and low-latency, high-bandwidth communications.

Neutron will launch the satellites, with its debut targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The award follows a record $266 million Space Force contract last week for up to 18 suborbital launches.

Rocket Lab also beat all Victus Haze deadlines and expanded its iQPS bookings to 18 launches.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) rose 3% in overnight trading late Tuesday, extending their four-day rally, after the company secured a $397 million U.S. Space Force contract to build, launch and operate satellites capable of tracking airborne threats in real time.

RKLB stock jumped 6% on Tuesday to close at $74.48, before adding 3% in extended trading.

Rocket Lab’s ‘Flatellites’ Target Airborne Threats

Under the Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) program, Rocket Lab will develop multiple advanced “Flatellites,” which are flat spacecraft optimized for large constellations. Equipped with space-based sensors and low-latency, high-bandwidth communication links, the satellites will help deliver persistent tracking data in contested environments. The contract includes an option for additional spacecraft.

Rocket Lab will launch the satellites aboard its upcoming Neutron rocket and operate them from secure facilities, combining spacecraft manufacturing, launch and mission operations under one provider.

The SB-AMTI program reduces the military’s dependence on terrestrial and airborne sensors, which can become vulnerable in airspace protected by sophisticated anti-access and area-denial systems. Rather than relying on a single satellite, the initiative will combine advanced orbital sensors, secure communications and artificial intelligence-powered ground processing. AI will help filter clutter and identify targets within large data streams, giving U.S. forces continuous battlefield visibility and real-time threat tracking.

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck previously told Stocktwits that Rocket Lab was “pushing very hard” to launch Neutron by the fourth quarter of 2026, while adding that the real challenge is not just in reaching orbit, but in successfully recovering and reusing the rocket. “If we just had to go up, it’s super easy, we’d be in orbit by now,” he said.

Rocket Lab’s Space Force Wins Pile Up

The latest award comes days after Rocket Lab secured its largest launch contract to date: a $266 million Space Force agreement covering 12 suborbital launches, with options for up to six more. The missions are expected to begin no earlier than the end of 2026 and will primarily launch from a new Rocket Lab location at the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska.

Rocket Lab’s expanding defense role also follows its successful Victus Haze mission for the Space Force. The company launched the mission just 16 hours and 42 minutes after receiving notice, commissioned its Pioneer spacecraft within 38 hours and completed complex rendezvous and proximity operations in less than 59 hours, beating every Space Force deadline.

Rocket Lab also added three Electron launches for Japanese Earth-imaging company iQPS last week, bringing the customer’s total bookings to 18.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ levels a week ago amid ‘normal’ message volume.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of August 4 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$RKLB the announcement is a subtle way of saying neutron is on track”

https://stocktwits.com/space4lyfe/message/660944040

Another user said, “$RKLB held through so much. Played it on the way down, picked up over 300 more shares. We will win.”

https://stocktwits.com/Newwyy/message/660943169

RKLB stock has climbed 67% over the past year.

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