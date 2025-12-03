The RAPIDe-3 Phase 3 study is Pharvaris’ first trial for on-demand treatment of HAE attacks.

Shares of Pharvaris (PHVS) rose in early morning trade on Wednesday after the company reported positive Phase 3 results for its oral drug deucrictibant, aimed at treating hereditary angioedema (HAE).

HAE is a rare condition that causes sudden, severe swelling attacks. The RAPIDe-3 Phase 3 study is Pharvaris’ first trial for on-demand treatment of HAE attacks. The data will support marketing approval filings in early 2026.

PHVS’ stock rose as much as 20% in pre-market trade and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the company on the platform trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, accompanied by chatter at ‘extremely high’ volumes.

RAPIDe-3 Study Results

The global RAPIDe-3 trial tested deucrictibant against a placebo in 134 patients across 24 countries, including adolescents and adults with different forms of HAE. The drug, taken as a 20 mg capsule, was designed for on-demand use during attacks.

The results showed that the drug worked quickly and effectively. The company said patients reported initial symptom relief in just about 1.3 hours, compared with more than 12 hours for placebo. Full symptom resolution occurred in under 12 hours, compared with over a day in the placebo group. Most attacks were managed with a single capsule, and 93% of patients didn’t need extra medication.

