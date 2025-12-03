The index, which measures the practices of top AI companies across a range of aspects, noted that a fundamental rethink of the approach to AI safety is needed.

Top AI startups Anthropic and OpenAI emerged at the top of the list in the latest AI safety index released by Future of Life Institute on Wednesday.

The index, which measures the practices of top AI companies across a range of aspects such as risk assessment, current harms, safety frameworks, and governance, among others, noted that a fundamental rethink of the approach to AI safety is needed.

Anthropic received an overall grade of C+, followed by OpenAI at C, Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google DeepMind at C-, xAI and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) at D, and Chinese AI startups Zhipu and DeepSeek at F.

“Some companies are making token efforts, but none are doing enough. We are spending hundreds of billions of dollars to create superintelligent AI systems over which we will inevitably lose control,” said Stuart Russell, OBE, Professor of Computer Science at UC Berkeley.

Anthropic and OpenAI are not listed publicly at the moment. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the two AI startups was in the ‘bearish’ and ‘extremely bearish’ territories, respectively.

