Executives from Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis are expected to attend the White House event on Wednesday afternoon.

President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to announce new fuel economy standards on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a CNBC report, the Trump administration plans to propose a significant rollback of rules implemented by the Biden administration last year. Executives from Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA) are expected to attend the White House event.

Biden-Era 50 MPG Target Under Review

Under the standards introduced in 2024, passenger cars and light trucks were required to achieve roughly 50 miles per gallon by 2031. The rules aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and push automakers toward electric and hybrid vehicles.

