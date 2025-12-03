Uber customers will have the option to ride Avride’s all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxis across a nine-square-mile zone in Dallas.

Uber is set to bring a new travel option for its Dallas customers. The company said Wednesday that riders can now choose Avride robotaxis for trips within designated areas of the city.

Avride’s all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxis will cover a nine-square-mile zone spanning Downtown, Uptown, Turtle Creek, and Deep Ellum, with the service expected to grow in the future.

Dallas riders requesting UberX, Uber Comfort, or Uber Comfort Electric may now be paired with an Avride robotaxi at no extra cost. Riders will be able to use the Uber app to unlock the vehicle and start their trip. For now, an onboard specialist will sit behind the wheel, the company said.

Riders can increase their chances of getting an Avride robotaxis by updating their ‘Ride Preferences’ in the app.

“Robotaxis are what we’ve been building from day one, and we’re excited to begin introducing them in Dallas, with our partners at Uber. Building on the success of our autonomous delivery partnership, we’re now expanding our collaboration with Uber and bringing our core technology to passenger mobility, laying the groundwork for scalable autonomous transportation,” said Dmitry Polishchuk, CEO at Avride.

UBER stock was up 2% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

