Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla reportedly expects Metsera’s GLP-1 products to hit the market as early as 2028, following the U.S. pharma giant’s acquisition of the smaller obesity drug maker earlier today.

Bourla told Yahoo Finance that the acquisition of GLP-1 maker Metsera (MTSR) for up to $10 billion is part of the company's "right to win" in the obesity drug market. Pfizer scrapped its own obesity drug candidate, Danuglipron, earlier this year, citing risks of liver enzyme elevations, leaving it with no in-house obesity drug candidate.

Bourla particularly expects Metsera’s MET-097i, a monthly injectable GLP-1, to be market-leading and believes Pfizer is the right company to bring it to market.

"We are a company that knows how to run massive vaccine trials ... we are a company that knows how to manufacture at scale," Bourla said. MET-097i is now about to begin late-stage development.

The Bidding War

Pfizer completed the acquisition of Metsera for up to $86.25 per share earlier on Thursday after a bidding war with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk. Novo Nordisk’s escalating bids to acquire Metsera forced Pfizer to increase its initial offer of up to $4.9 billion.

In addition to MET-097i, the Metsera acquisition also added several other candidates to Pfizer’s pipeline. This includes MET-233i, a monthly amylin analog candidate being evaluated as monotherapy and in combination with MET-097i, as well as an oral GLP-1 candidate, both in early stages of development.

Pfizer expects the acquisition to be dilutive through 2030.

PFE stock is down by 2% this year and by 3% over the past 12 months.

