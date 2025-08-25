According to a Bloomberg report, Perplexity has set aside $42.5 million to share with publishers as part of this program.

Perplexity AI Inc. has reportedly offered news publishers a share in the revenue it generates from AI searches, amid concerns from outlets that features like these are eating into their web traffic and thereby, income.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Perplexity has set aside $42.5 million to share with publishers as part of this program.

