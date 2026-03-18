Perfect received an offer of $1.95 per share from CyberLink International Technology and a consortium to take the firm private.

Shares of Perfect Corp. (PERF) jumped more than 27% in pre-market trading on Wednesday, with the stock on track to breach its 50-day moving average for the first time since Dec. 22, 2025, after the company received an offer to take it private.

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Perfect received a preliminary non-binding proposal to take it private at $1.95 per share in cash from CyberLink International Technology and a consortium led by CEO Alice H. Chang. This represents about 44% upside from PERF stock’s Tuesday closing price of $1.35.

The consortium plans to form an acquisition vehicle, with funding expected from equity rollover, the company’s available cash, and potential debt financing. Perfect said its board will form a special committee of independent directors to evaluate the proposal, which remains subject to review and does not guarantee a final deal.

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