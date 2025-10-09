Schmitt currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Walmart U.S., where he oversees the finance function for the retail giant’s multi-billion-dollar omni-channel U.S. organization.

PepsiCo (PEP) announced on Thursday that it has named Walmart (WMT) executive Steve Schmitt as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 10, succeeding Jamie Caulfield, who has decided to retire next year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Schmitt currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Walmart U.S., where he oversees the finance function for the retail giant’s multi-billion-dollar omni-channel U.S. organization and also leads the core financial activities of its largest business unit.

Caulfield was named the CFO of PepsiCo in 2023 after Walt Disney tapped the soda and snacks giant’s veteran Hugh Johnston as its financial head.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<