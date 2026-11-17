Oil prices slipped and then recovered as recovering Middle East exports and expectations of a global supply surplus outweighed concerns over tanker attacks.

Nvidia shares rose in early premarket trading ahead of its quarterly earnings release.

Michael Burry questioned AMD’s valuation, stating that its growth prospects may not justify its premium despite potential market-share gains from Nvidia.

SELLAS Life Sciences fell more than 7% as investors awaited results from its Phase 3 REGAL trial for an acute myeloid leukemia treatment, expected this month.

U.S. stock futures fell early Tuesday after Wall Street ended the previous session sharply lower, with a decline in Nvidia shares weighing on the technology sector.

At around 5 a.m. ET, S&P 500 futures were down 0.34%, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures had slipped 0.49%, and Nasdaq-100 futures were lower by 0.31%.

On Monday, all three major indexes ended lower amid a broad tech sell-off. The Nasdaq Composite led the losses, tumbling 2.49%. The S&P 500 dropped 1.92%, while the Dow declined 1.41%.

Oil Prices Rebound As Supply Surplus Fears Persist

Oil prices recovered in early Tuesday trading after an initial slip, as expectations of a global supply surplus and a rebound in Middle East exports outweighed concerns over continued tanker attacks in the region.

Brent crude futures gained 0.26% to $92.68 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 0.15% to $85.84 a barrel as of 5 a.m. ET.

The Tech Radar

Nvidia (NVDA): Nvidia shares were down 0.56% in early premarket trading on Tuesday ahead of the chipmaker’s earnings report, amid mounting questions about leadership uncertainty, business continuity, and regulatory risks involving its customers. Adding to the scrutiny, the Commerce Department and the Department of Justice said that Singapore-based Nvidia customer Megaspeed was placed on the U.S. “no-sell” list in June 2025 over suspected semiconductor diversion to China.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): Michael Burry expressed caution about AMD’s growth prospects, despite expectations that the chipmaker could benefit from any loss of market share by Nvidia. Responding to a user's question on his Substack, Burry said AMD had long been viewed as an expensive alternative, first to Intel and later to Nvidia. While the company could gain from a shift in market share, he appeared unconvinced that its growth story justified its valuation. AMD shares declined 0.65% in early premarket trading.

SpaceX (SPCX): SpaceX became Nvidia's (NVDA) largest disclosed stock holding in the third quarter, overtaking Intel (INTC). At the end of June, Nvidia’s Intel stake was worth around $30 billion, about $9 billion more than its SpaceX holding. Over the next three months, Nvidia added 7.71 million shares of SpaceX and cut its Intel stake by 25%. At the same time, David Tepper’s Appaloosa boosted its SpaceX holding by 1,626%, while Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office opened a $30.5 million position in the company. Together, Nvidia, Appaloosa and Duquesne held 11.57 million more SpaceX shares at the end of September than they did in June, according to regulatory filings released on Monday. Nvidia's SpaceX stake was valued at $19.68 billion at quarter-end, edging past its $19.37 billion Intel holding. SPCX shares were down 0.81% in early premarket trading on Tuesday.

Trending Stocks

SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS): Shares of the clinical-stage biotechnology company gained over 7% in early premarket trading as investors awaited Phase 3 REGAL trial results for its galinpepimut-S (GPS) treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), expected this month. The trial reached its 80th event threshold in late October, bringing the company closer to reporting results.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS): Disney’s upcoming fiscal fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year results are in focus, with investors watching streaming profitability, theme park performance and management’s FY27 outlook. Options positioning and retail sentiment remain mixed, with some traders betting on a turnaround while others hedge against an earnings-driven decline and question the company’s long-term growth prospects. The stock was down nearly 1.5% in early premarket trading.

What Else To Watch On Tuesday

On Tuesday, investors will pore over a slate of economic data, including October retail sales and import prices.

On the earnings front, Nvidia (NVDA), Walt Disney (DIS), fuboTV (FUBO), Home Depot (HD) and Klarna Group (KLAR) are among the companies set to report results.

SPY, QQQ, DIA: Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500, shifted to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ in the past 24 hours. Sentiment toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100, remained ‘bullish,’ unchanged during the same period. Meanwhile, sentiment toward the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) fell to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish.’

Also read: Anthropic IPO: AMZN, GOOGL Take On Greater AI Risk-Reward, As Marquee Investors See Windfall

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