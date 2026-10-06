The designation, given to therapies being developed for rare diseases, enables Lilly to receive potential incentives, including clinical trial tax credits, exemption from certain FDA fees, and exclusivity.

Olomorasib is an experimental oral drug designed to block KRAS G12C, a mutated protein that can cause cancer cells to grow uncontrollably.

In August, the FDA granted Olomorasib Breakthrough Therapy designation.

Lilly has acquired companies including Ajax and Kelonia to develop its cancer portfolio.

Eli Lilly’s (LLY) expansion beyond weight-loss drugs hit a major milestone on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to the experimental pancreatic cancer treatment Olomoborib.

The development comes as Lilly, known for its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drugs such as Mounjaro and Zepbound, continues to spend heavily to build new growth engines and grow its cancer pipeline.

LLY shares were up 1% at the time of writing and are on track for their first gain in five sessions.

Why It Matters

Olomorasib is an experimental oral drug designed to block KRAS G12C, a mutated protein that can cause cancer cells to grow uncontrollably. Lilly is studying the drug across several advanced solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Orphan drug designation is given to therapies being developed for rare diseases. This enables the company to receive potential incentives including clinical trial tax credits, exemption from certain FDA fees, and seven years of market exclusivity if the drug is eventually approved.

The latest designation covers pancreatic cancer. In August, the FDA granted Olomorasib Breakthrough Therapy designation for adults with previously treated advanced KRAS G12C-mutant pancreatic cancer. The decision was supported by early results from the Phase 1/2 LOXO-RAS-20001 study.

KRAS G12C mutations occur in only about 1% to 2% of pancreatic cancers, and no treatment is currently available.

Lilly Builds Beyond Weight-Loss Drugs

The regulatory progress also fits Lilly’s broader push into oncology. The drugmaker has gone on an acquisition spree in 2026, using cash generated by its obesity and diabetes franchise to expand into other therapeutic areas.

In April, Lilly agreed to acquire Ajax Therapeutics for up to $2.3 billion, adding an experimental blood-cancer drug to its pipeline. It also agreed to buy Kelonia Therapeutics for up to $7 billion, gaining an in vivo CAR-T platform and an early-stage myeloma program.

Retail’s Take On LLY

Retail sentiment surrounding LLY on Stocktwits remained in the ‘neutral’ zone over the past 24 hours.

LLY shares have gained roughly 7% so far in 2026, significantly better than rival Novo’s (NVO) 29% slump.

Also read: Tesla’s Q3 Deliveries Beat UBS’ Estimates — But Energy Storage Miss Keeps This Analyst Neutral

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