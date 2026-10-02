In an interview with Bloomberg TV, CEO KR Sridhar explained that unlike large power plants, Bloom boxes are “fungible,” so a project delay would not be a concern.

Oracle invoked a force majeure clause last month tied to Project Jupiter, its AI data center campus in New Mexico.

Project Jupiter is expected to use up to 2.45 GW of Bloom capacity.

Sridhar says Bloom will expand manufacturing as demand grows: "We will not be the constraint."

Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) CEO KR Sridhar dismissed concerns about Oracle’s (ORCL) recent "force majeure" clause tied to Project Jupiter, a project that is being powered by BE’s Bloom boxes.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Sridhar explained that unlike the big power plants, Bloom boxes are “fungible.”

“They can be installed in one location, or after we ship the units, after they’re on the trucks, we can redirect the trucks to go to some other location and be able to operate. This is very different from conventional engines and turbines,” he said.

“For that reason, number one, we believe that when you have a portfolio of construction projects that we are supporting, some construction projects will come in, some will be on schedule, some will get delayed. But we have enough of a portfolio that we are confident in the numbers we project,” he added, while also reiterating the company’s guidance for this year and the next.

BE stock ended Thursday 0.2% higher and ticked slightly higher in overnight trading.

Oracle’s Project Jupiter Delayed

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Oracle has invoked a "force majeure" clause tied to its $165 billion Project Jupiter, an AI data center campus in New Mexico. The report said the hyperscaler sent the notice to the project’s developer to protect itself from payments and other costs if the facility is delayed and fails to meet its planned start in 2028.

However, the report added that Oracle is not seeking to exit the project, but is instead looking to defer payments in case of a delay.

Project Jupiter is expected to be supported by up to 2.45 GW of installed Bloom capacity.

Bloom’s Plans To Power America

Apart from commenting on Oracle’s Project Jupiter, Sridhar also reaffirmed Bloom Energy’s plans to scale and meet the expanding power demand from AI data centers, manufacturing facilities and other infrastructure like hospitals.

“Our goal when we started the company 25 years ago was to power the planet,” Sridhar said. “Even today we’re on that path, and we have a sense of urgency about it.”

He added that Bloom will grow its manufacturing capacity as demand comes in. “We will not be the constraint for America’s growth – either in manufacturing and factories or in hospitals or in data centers. Think of our expansion capacity as purely what the market needs. We believe the market need is very high which means we will be growing very fast,” he said.

BE Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BE was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One bullish user said, “$BE Massive demand for energy.”

Another user said, “$BE Will easily get over $300.” The stock closed at $277.58 on Thursday.

BE shares have surged more than 181% in 2026.

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